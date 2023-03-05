Tyrone’s chances of staying in the top flight get significant boost with win over Kerry

5 March 2023; Matthew Donnelly of Tyrone celebrates kicking a first-half point during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Kerry at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone gave their chances of staying in the top flight a significant boost by seeing off Kerry in Omagh.

The day started with a gloomy mood around Healy Park and a stand that wasn’t full by throw-in. But near the end, chants of ‘Tyrone, Tyrone’ rang out as the locals saw their side produce their best performance of the season to take a deserved win.

However, when Kerry goaled inside the first minute, it looked like the malaise dogging their season to date had followed them home to Omagh.

Kerry led 1-2 to a point early on and Tyrone couldn’t get anything going. A Peter Harte attempt hit the top of the post and after a brief consultation, the officials decided it went wide while Conn Kilpatrick was denied a certain goal by a brilliant Shane Ryan save.

Ryan was to make another great stop a few minutes before the half was out, this time denying Darragh Canavan, but he also coughed up a bizarre goal. Emerging with possession, he got into a tangle with Brian Kennedy and that pressure saw the ball pop from his hands and into the Kerry net.

By the time, David Clifford tipped over his second point, Kerry were three clear. But Tyrone surged before the break, benefitting from putting more pressure on the Kerry kick out. A McCurry free, a Cormac Quinn point and a levelling score from Mattie Donnelly saw the teams go in tied at 1-7 each.

Tyrone scored the first point of the second half through David Mulgrew, but Paul Murphy grabbed Kerry’s second goal on 45 minutes.

Tyrone’s response was strong as they replied with three points of their own, including a fisted effort from Darragh Canavan after he evaded his marker with some lovely trickery near the touchline.

Kerry faded as an attacking threat as the game went on, landing just two points in the final 29 minutes and failing to score for the last 18 minutes.

And Ruairi Canavan put the final nail in the Kerry coffin with a pair of frees to secure two valuable points that moves the Red Hand off the foot of the table.

Scorers – Tyrone: M Donnelly, D McCurry (3f) 0-3 each; B Kennedy 1-0; D Canavan, R Canavan (2f) 0-2 each; C Quinn, P Harte, J Oguz, C Kilpatrick, D Mulgrew 0-1 each. Kerry: S O’Shea 1-2 (1f), P Murphy 1-0, D Clifford 0-3 (2f), T Brosnan 0-2 (1m), D O’Sullivan, T O’Sullivan 0-1.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, P Hampsey, C Quinn; C Meyler, C Munroe, P Harte; B Kennedy, J Oguz; F Burns, C Kilpatrick, D Mulgrew; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan. Subs: N Sludden for Mulgrew (42), N Devlin for Munroe (52), R Canavan for McCurry (68), R Donnelly for Kennedy (70+2)

Kerry: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, S Okunbor; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, P Clifford; T Brosnan, D Clifford, D Roche. Subs: D O’Sullivan for Roche (HT), R Murphy for Brosnan (47), M Burns for P Clifford (54), G Horan for Okunbor (58)

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)