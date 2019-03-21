Tyrone's Cathal McCarron calls time on inter county career

The All Star nominee cited injuries and travelling as his reasons to step aside. He now plays his club football with Athy in Kildare, having transferred from Dromore St Dympna's in February, 2018.

"It's never easy to say goodbye, but I feel the time is right for me now. With the injury and the travelling, It has been getting harder and harder," said the 32-year-old defender.

"I wanted to take this time to thank all the GAA community that supporters me through the tough times and the good times.

"It's been an incredible journey and I have some unbelievable memories that I will never forget.

"It's time now to sit in the stand again and watch Tyrone win another All-Ireland and more importantly spending more time with the family and enjoy some club football."

Online Editors