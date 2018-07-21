Sport Gaelic Football

Saturday 21 July 2018

Tyrone vs Dublin, Super 8s: Battle of Omagh revisited as Mickey Harte's men look to take down All-Ireland champions

21 July 2018; Conor Meyler of Tyrone in action against Con O'Callaghan of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 match between Tyrone and Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
21 July 2018; Conor Meyler of Tyrone in action against Con O'Callaghan of Dublin during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 match between Tyrone and Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tyrone host Dublin at Healy Park in Omagh tonight in a mouthwatering tie in the Super 8s. The game throws in at 7pm and you can follow all the action in our live blog.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport