Tyrone vs Dublin: All-Ireland semi-final line-up to be finalised as Diarmuid Connolly starts in Omagh

Independent.ie

Dublin and Tyrone are both already through to the All-Ireland semi-final but we will find out who will play who this afternoon in Omagh. Follow all the action in our live blog.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/gaelic-football/tyrone-vs-dublin-allireland-semifinal-lineup-to-be-finalised-as-diarmuid-connolly-starts-in-omagh-38373172.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38373242.ece/de991/AUTOCROP/h342/1770796.jpg