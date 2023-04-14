Tyrone v Monaghan, Ulster SF Championship, quarter-final: What time, what channel and everything you need to know

MONAGHAN held onto their Division 1 address for the tenth successive year, a boost for new manager, Vinny Corey, who took over from the Banty McEnaney.

The return of Conor McManus also improved the Farney mood. He scored 1-6 the last day against Mayo in Castlebar.

Monaghan last won the Anglo Celt Cup in 2015. Last season they lost to Derry in the Ulster Championship semi-final, and in the first round of the Qualifiers to Mayo in Castlebar.

Tyrone were All-Ireland champions in 2021. Derry caused quite the shock by beating them by eleven points last year in the first round of the Ulster Championship.

And things didn't get much better in the Qualifiers as Tyrone fell to Armagh by six points at the Athletic Grounds.

Joint managers, Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, are aiming to return to the Q mark of 2021. They finished the League with a spurt - winning their last three games against Kerry, Monaghan and Armagh.

Both counties have already secured their place in the new All-Ireland Championship round-robin format, which begins in May. The provincial winners will get a number one seed, with the runners-up getting a number two seed.

What time is throw-in?

The game throws-in Sunday at Healy Park, Omagh (4.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2 and BBC Two Northern Ireland.

What the coaches say:

Feargal Logan (Tyrone): "We had good momentum in the latter part of the League, and we'll try and build on that now. There's nothing like good results for building confidence. And no matter how much experience you have, every team, and every player, needs confidence."

Vinny Corey (Monaghan): "It will be a tough task. Tyrone haven't lost in Omagh this season. We were disappointed with our performance against them in Clones in the League, so that's something we'll work hard to improve on."

Predicted score:

Tyrone 1-16

Monaghan 0-14

