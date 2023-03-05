Tyrone v Kerry: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Tony Brosnan of Kerry in action against Ronan MacNamee of Tyrone during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Kerry and Tyrone at Fitzgerald Stadium last year Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

RELEGATION worry is sitting on the shoulder of Tyrone in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League. They are bottom of the table after three defeats. Their All-Ireland title win of 2021 seems so very far away.

Kerry are the All-Ireland champions. And the Division 1 League holders too. The days are getting brighter in the Kingdom with the return of David Clifford and Seán O'Shea.

The gifted duo had their first start of the season as Kerry edged Armagh in Tralee last week. Kieran Donaghy is part of the Armagh management. He played such a crucial role when Jack O'Connor won his first All-Ireland crown in 2006.

Before the Armagh game, O'Connor demanded more industry from his team. He got it. On their last trip North, Kerry, in the first game of the season, lost to Donegal by a point. Tyrone's only win from four came at home against Donegal.

What time is throw-in?

The match throws-in at O'Neill's Healy Park, Omagh at 12.45.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say:

Fergal Logan (Tyrone joint-manager): "We can't seem to buy a win at the moment. Or that slice of luck. But we are where we are. The facts don't lie. You just have to keep going. We played well in patches against Mayo. We need to be more clinical with our chances."

Jack O'Connor (Kerry): "Every point is hard won in this League. We didn't want to be going to Tyrone with just two points. Our attitude was good against Armagh. Our aim now is to get more points on the board."

Predicted Score

Kerry 1-13 Tyrone 0-10

