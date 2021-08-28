| 16.7°C Dublin

Tyrone v Kerry player ratings: Hampsey, McGeary and Meyler shine on glorious day for Red Hand

Padraig Hampsey, left, and Conor Meyler of Tyrone celebrate after the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Padraig Hampsey, left, and Conor Meyler of Tyrone celebrate after the All-Ireland SFC semi-final win over Tyrone at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

How both counties rated on a dramatic evening at Croke Park.

TYRONE

NIALL MORGAN

