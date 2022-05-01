Tyrone trounced on own patch as Derry march on to Ulster SFC semi-finals

Referee Paddy Neilan sends off Brian Kennedy of Tyrone during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

An ambush in Omagh.

Tyrone, All-Ireland champions, are out of Ulster, duped and ousted by Derry on their own turf.

Not for some time have the holders been so emphatically beaten.

Largely unfancied to retain Sam Maguire this year anyway, Tyrone will now have to replicate the Mickey Harte-managed teams of 2003, ’05 and ’08 and win via the backdoor.

On this display, that seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, Rory Gallagher’s young side had hinted at something big this year but fell away in the league and the suspicion here was that Tyrone, despite a middling spring of their own, would have enough to keep Derry down for the time being.

Instead it’s Derry who will play Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final and on this display, they look a decent bet to challenge for a first provincial title since 1998.

There were little signs of what might transpire during the opening 20 minutes but a couple of moments, less than 60 seconds apart, changed the tone of the game irrevocably.

Trailing by 0-7 to 0-4, Tyrone launched an attack through a long Niall Morgan kick-out to Brian Kennedy, who was isolated next to Gareth McKinless.

Kennedy won the kick and claimed the mark but kicked out at McKinless and left Paddy Neilan with no choice but to send him off.

On the pantheon of needless red cards, this one ranked somewhere towards the top.

Then, from the very next attack, Derry cut inside the Tyrone defensive line and Ethan Doherty flicked a ball over the top for Paul Cassidy to run on to.

All afternoon, Cassidy’s footwork was catching Tyrone out and this time, he sidestepped Morgan, who fouled.

Shane McGuigan stepped up to tuck the resultant penalty snuggly into the corner of the Tyrone net.

Effectively, that was it.

Derry are too well coached to let such an advantage slip. They led by seven at half-time but they had dominated possession.

Equally, Tyrone didn’t seem to have the energy to claw their deficit back.

Morgan’s kick-outs came under huge pressure. Tyrone’s use of possession ranged from sloppy to careless.

And Derry kept sucking them in and unleashing quick, but measured counterattacks.

Tyrone’s day was long over when Conor McKenna was sent off for a second yellow card in the 66th minute, reducing their numbers to 13 men, but it summed up their day.

Scorers – Derry: N Loughlin 0-7 (5f, 1 ’45), S McGuigan 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), B Herron, C Doherty 0-2 each, G McKinless, E Doherty, E Bradley (m) 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-4 (2f), C McShane (2f), D Canavan 0-2 (1f, 1m) 0-2 each, N Moran (f), N McNamee 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch; B Rogers, C McCluskey, C McKaigue; S Downey, C Doherty, P McGrogan; G Kinless, C Glass; E Doherty, S McGuigan, P Cassidy; B Heron, N Toner, N Loughlin. Subs: E Bradley for Toner (55), Pádraig Cassidy for Paul Cassidy (64), L Murray for Heron (67), B McCarron for E Doherty (69), P McNeil for Downey (69).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; N Sludden, P Harte, R Brennan; C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy; C Meyler, K McGeary, F Burns; D McCurry, C McShane, C McKenna. Subs: D Canavan for McShane (h-t), M O’Neill for Burns (h-t), B McDonnell for Brennan (55), C Monroe for Sludden (66), M Conroy for McGeary (69).

Referee: P Neilan (Roscommon).