Tyrone tribulations go from bad to worse as Conor McKenna turns to Oz

Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring his side's third goal in last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final victory over Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates after scoring his side's third goal in last year's All-Ireland SFC semi-final victory over Kerry. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

‘Tyrone Tribulations’ is one of the more consistently amusing parody accounts you’ll find on Twitter, and its authors were in flying form once more on Sunday night. “Rory McIlroy just won another $18m,” they tweeted. “He’ll be getting 900l (of) kerosene delivered in the morning.”

If only Tyrone GAA’s sole concern, that very moment, was the cost-of-living crisis or fears about how to heat Garvaghey through the long winter.

