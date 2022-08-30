Tyrone tribulations go from bad to worse as Conor McKenna turns to Oz

‘Tyrone Tribulations’ is one of the more consistently amusing parody accounts you’ll find on Twitter, and its authors were in flying form once more on Sunday night. “Rory McIlroy just won another $18m,” they tweeted. “He’ll be getting 900l (of) kerosene delivered in the morning.”

If only Tyrone GAA’s sole concern, that very moment, was the cost-of-living crisis or fears about how to heat Garvaghey through the long winter.

Instead we had yet further Tyrone tribulations in the guise of breaking news about Conor McKenna. The Aussie rules star who came home to win an All-Ireland with Tyrone was now poised to relaunch his AFL career with a team as yet unknown.

The circumstances of this particular case may be a once-off, but not the end result: seven squad members had left the panel between January and March, and now McKenna is poised to become number eight.

For Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, one of the more remarkable All-Ireland triumphs of recent times has been followed by something almost as surreal – a Sam Maguire hangover that refuses to go away.

It’s nearly three months since this year’s almost apologetic exit, beaten up a stick by bitter rivals Armagh.

Even in the era of peak Mickey Harte, Tyrone had struggled to cope with the myriad physical and psychological challenges of defending Sam.

This year’s malaise, however, was on a different level: more abrupt and all-prevailing. They laboured for most of the league, only finding some belated rhythm in the last two rounds against Mayo and Kerry.

But even this proved a false dawn as they crashed out of Ulster (losing to Derry by 11 points) and then the qualifiers (falling to Armagh by six).

Their only SFC win had come in the preliminary round against Fermanagh, when McKenna’s transformative impact off the bench was overshadowed by a controversial red card, subsequently rescinded. The Eglish man started against Derry – in tandem with virtually the entire team, his impact was negligible.

After weeks of soul-searching, Tyrone hopes of ‘back door’ redemption were ignited by a McKenna goal inside three minutes at the Athletic Grounds. Another false dawn.

Presuming his second coming in the AFL comes to pass, McKenna will be the first starter from the 2021 All-Ireland final to leave Tyrone’s set-up. Even if he was among a multitude to struggle this year, his county will miss his supreme athleticism and knack for producing decisive moments, like those two goals against Kerry in the 2021 semi-final or his goal assist for Darren McCurry in the final against Mayo.

In short, he’s likely to be a bigger loss than the seven panellists who left before, during or straight after this year’s league: Ronan O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy, Tiernan McCann, Lee Brennan and Paul Donaghy.

Of those seven, Donaghy and McCann enjoyed late All-Ireland cameos against Mayo while Bradley and McGeary were in the match-day 26.

What you cannot airbrush is the cumulative effect of losing so many valued squad players, not just on competition for places but on the dressing-room dynamic.

For a more obvious example, consider how the retirements of multiple decorated veterans has not alone denuded Dublin’s bench, but left the team itself far more vulnerable.

People within Tyrone weren’t surprised by this week’s development: McKenna may have been lured back to these shores by a mixture of homesickness and the ambition to win an All-Ireland, but the latter materialised more quickly than anyone could have anticipated. What then?

In an interview with Off The Ball’s ‘The Football Pod’ last year, this former (and likely future) professional offered some fascinating views on the life of an amateur GAA star. “Gaelic football for years had been five, six days a week training with your county,” he reflected. “If it ever went back to that, I don’t know if I would commit to that. I just don’t agree with it and as [Tyrone] proved this year, we trained three nights a week and won the All-Ireland.”

He added: “At the end of the day, the GAA doesn’t build your house, doesn’t pay your bills and you have a life to live. So, you have to put that first. I love playing football, but it will never be number one in how I live my life.”

Last year Tyrone maxed out; sceptics would claim they got lucky. Without McKenna, getting back to number one looks even more of a long shot.