Tyrone time run to glory as Armagh pay the penalty for Campbell’s miss

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan saves a penalty from Stefan Campbell of Armagh during the Allianz Football League Division 1 North Round 2 match at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone are back in the hunt to secure a league semi-final spot. Joint manager Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher chalked up the first victory of their reign with a five-point triumph over Armagh at the Athletic Grounds last night.

Niall Morgan’s penalty save from Stefan Campbell in the 52nd minute when Armagh were a point in front was the turning point of a thrilling contest. The visitors scored 1-4 to 0-2 during the rest of the contest. “We have a lot of work to do yet,” acknowledged Tyrone joint-boss Brian Dooher.

Mickey Harte lost his first league game back in 2003 but his team went through the rest of the season unbeaten winning league, Ulster and All-Ireland honours. It would be premature to suggest this current side will be as successful in 2021 not least because they have still to their secure place in the top-flight for next season.

They need to beat Monaghan next Saturday in Healy Park to keep their place in the top-flight as well as make the last four in the league. It could still be tricky as Monaghan’s draw with Donegal means they will be fighting for survival in Healy Park.

Things are altogether more fraught for Armagh. Even though they have two league points banked, unless they beat Donegal next Saturday night at the Athletic Grounds, they will be in the relegation play-off. And the last time the sides clashed in the Ulster semi-final last season Donegal won by 12 points.

Even a win won’t guarantee them safety. It could still depend on scoring differences. But the upside of that scenario is that they could also make the league semi-finals.

Tyrone were much the better side in the first quarter. Already 1-3 down within seven minutes the home side had a calamitous three minutes during which they conceded a goal and lost defender Ryan Kennedy through injury.

Their concentration might have waned while Kennedy was being treated. They lost the subsequent kick out and Darragh Canavan combined with this brother-in-law Peter Harte and he rifled a fantastic shot to the roof of Blaine Hughes’ net.

Armagh needed a response and it came after 16 minutes. There was controversy in the build-up when James Morgan was involved in an off the ball incident.

However, play continued and Armagh’s patient build-up was rewarded when both Rian O’Neill – their best player in the early exchanges - and Jarly Óg Burns got inside the cover and the latter fisted O’Neill’s unselfish offload to the net.

Morgan was booked by referee David Gough and was immediately withdrawn. Armagh, indeed, had made three replacements by the 22nd minute after Jemar Hall – despite scoring a point seconds earlier – was replaced by Paul Hughes.

Even though Darren McCurry hit a smashing long range point – his third of the game Armagh improved immeasurably with Rory Grugan hitting a brace while Stefan Campbell added another to tie up the contest for the first time.

Armagh made a double substitution in the 33rd minute with Aidan Forker and Greg McCabe being replaced by Paddy Burns and Conor Turbitt. During the seven minutes of injury time Tyrone also made a double substitution with Rory Brennan and Michael Cassidy replacing Michael O’Neill and Declan McClure respectively.

A wonderful long-range point from Oisín O’Neill tied up the scores at 1-7 each after an enthralling first half.

Read More

Tyrone introduced Niall Sludden at the break and within 20 seconds he has ghosted inside the Armagh cover and, after receiving a delightful through ball, blasted his shot off the crossbar. Though the rebound fell to Paul Donaghy who squeezed it over the line the goal was disallowed for a square ball infringement.

Rory Grugan provided the assist for a magnificent Rian O’Neill point to give Armagh the lead for the first time but their joy was short-lived. Within a minute Grugan was black carded after he pulled down the marauding Peter Harte. Paul Donaghy nailed the free and another a minute later as the pendulum swung.

Rian O’Neill’s increasing influence was again underlined when a peach of a cross-field pass bypassed the Tyrone defence and went straight to Turbitt who beat Morgan from close range. But the Tyrone ’keeper underlined his ability when he brilliantly saved a Campbell penalty after O’Neill was fouled by Frank Burns.

The miss halted Armagh’s momentum and they were outscored 1-2 to 0-0 in the next five minutes with substitute Mark Bradley getting the goal immediately after the water break.

Even though Armagh scored two of their next three points their challenge faltered down the final stretch even though they had 15 players back on the pitch. And they only managed two scores in the concluding quarter while Tyrone amassed 1-2. The Red Hands deserved the win but the penalty miss will haunt Armagh.

Scorers –

Tyrone – D McCurry 0-7 (4f); P Harte 1-1; M Bradley 1-0; P Donaghy 0-4 (1m, 2f); M Donnelly, L Brennan (f), C Meyler 0-1 each.

Armagh - R Grugan 0-5 (3f); J Óg Burns, C Turbitt 1-0 each; J Hall, O O’Neill, S Campbell, R O’Neill, J Duffy 0-1 each.

TEAMS:

Tyrone: N Morgan; M O’Neill, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Munroe, M Donnelly, P Harte; F Burns, D McClure; P Donaghy, D McCurry, C Meyler; K McGeary, C McKenna, D Canavan. Subs: R Brennan for O’Neill (35+6); M Cassidy for McClure (35+6); N Sludden for McGeary (h-t); L Brennan for Donaghy (49); C Munroe for Canavan (60); HP McGeary for Munroe (61).

Armagh: B Hughes; R Kennedy, A Forker, J Morgan; C Mackin, A McKay, C O’Hanlon; N Grimley, J Óg Burns; J Hall, R O’Neill, G McCabe; R Grugan, O O’Neill, S Campbell. Subs: B McCambridge for Kennedy (inj, 9); R McQuillan for Morgan (18); P Hughes for Hall (22); P Burns for Forker (33); C Turbutt for McCabe (33); J Duffy for Campbell (55).

Ref: D Gough (Meath).

Read More

Sunday Independent