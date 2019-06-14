Tyrone tight-lipped on reports Tiernan McCann has been handed a proposed two-game ban

TYRONE officials were not in a position to comment today on reports that GAA disciplinary chiefs have proposed a two-match ban for Tiernan McCann.

The Tyrone defender has been embroiled in controversy for his involvement in a controversial flashpoint with Donegal opponent Stephen McMenamin during last Saturday’s Ulster SFC semi-final defeat.

TV replays showed McCann's hand making contact with the mouth of McMenamin, who was holding onto the ball while lying on the ground at the time. In the follow-up, his boot also appeared to make contact with the Donegal player’s neck or head.

The incident drew condemnation from numerous pundits on TV and elsewhere.

Referee David Gough did not see it and took on action, and this meant the Central Competitions Control Committee could review the matter retrospectively.

It’s now understood that the CCCC has recommended a two-match suspension, which would begin with Tyrone’s opening SFC qualifier away to Longford tomorrow week – unless the player opts to go before the Central Hearings Committee and successfully contests the proposed sanction.

Two Tyrone officials contacted this afternoon weren't able to comment as they were unaware of any proposed penalty, while one of them pointed out that any decision was up to the player himself.

