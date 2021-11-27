Tyrone will start their 2022 Ulster SFC campaign against Fermanagh

All-Ireland champions Tyrone will begin the defence of their provincial and All-Ireland titles against next-door-neighbours Fermanagh in a preliminary round tie in Ulster next spring.

This means they will have to win four games in order to retain the Anglo-Celt Cup and qualify directly for the All-Ireland quarter finals.

“In racing terms, it is an extra hurdle we have to cross,” said joint-team manager Feargal Logan.

“We would prefer fewer hurdles. It means an early start to the championship for us in a compressed season.”

The winners meet Derry in the quarter-final.

“They will have a chance to have a good look at both teams,” he suggested.

However, the stand-out fixture in the provincial draws which were made on RTE Radio this afternoon is the meeting of this year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo and arch-rivals Galway in the quarter-final of the Connacht championship which is set to be played on Easter Sunday 2022.

It will be a repeat of this year’s provincial final which was played in Croke Park when Mayo overwhelmed the Tribesmen in the second half.

Jack O’Connor’s first championship match in charge of Kerry in his third innings will feature a visit to Pairc Uí Chaoimh for a Munster semi-final against Cork.

The means that one of Tipperary, Waterford, Clare and Limerick will contest the 2022 provincial final which guarantees them a place in the Sam Maguire Cup and All-Ireland qualifiers regardless of how they fare in the Allianz League.

In Leinster, defending champions Dublin who are bidding for their 12th title on the spin take on the winners of a first-round tie between Offaly and Wexford.

The 2022 championship sees a return of both London and New York after a two-year absence.

New York hosts Sligo while London meet Leitrim. The winners of the latter tie take on either Mayo or Galway in the semi-final.

This opens up the possibility of Former Footballer of the Year Andy Moran, now manager of Leitrim facing Mayo.

There is no Super 8s in the 2022 All-Ireland series.

Instead the championship reverts to the format last used in 2017 with the addition of a new competition, the Tailteann Cup for the counties who finish up in Division 3 and 4 of the league next spring.

However, a place in any of the provincial finals guarantees a county a place in the Sam Maguire championship which has a back door format.

CONNACHT SFC

Quarter-finals: Sligo v New York; London v Leitrim; Mayo v Galway

Semi-finals: Roscommon v Sligo/New York; London/Leitrim v Mayo/Galway

LEINSTER SFC

1st Round: Louth v Carlow; Laois v Wicklow; Offaly v Wexford.

Quarter-finals: Dublin v Offaly/Wexford; Meath v Laois/Wicklow; Kildare v Louth/Carlow; Westmeath v Longford.

(Semi-final draw will not take place until the quarter-finals have been completed)

MUNSTER SFC

Quarter-finals: Tipperary v Waterford; Clare v Limerick

Semi-finals: Kerry v Cork; Tipperary/Waterford v Clare v Limerick

ULSTER SFC

Preliminary Round: Fermanagh v Tyrone

Quarter-finals: Derry v Fermanagh/Tyrone; Donegal v Armagh; Antrim v Cavan; Monaghan v Down

Semi-finals: Donegal/Armagh v Antrim/Cavan; Derry/Fermanagh/Tyrone v Monaghan v Down.