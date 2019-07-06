Tyrone steamrolled their way to the Super 8s – where they will join five-in-a-row-chasing Dublin, Roscommon and Cork – when trampling over Ulster rivals Cavan in this evening's All-Ireland SFC Round 4 Qualifier at Clones.

Tyrone set up Super 8s showdown with Dublin following impressive victory over Cavan

Mickey Harte's men have bounced back impressively from their Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal with comprehensive defeats of Longford, Kildare and the Breffni men.

Beaten Ulster finalists Cavan made some headway early on as they sides traded the first four scores but it was one-way traffic thereafter as Tyrone upped their way through the gears.

Mickey Graham's side simply had no answers and were devoid of options to break down Tyrone's blanket defence while their own rearguard was sliced open at the other end.

Darren McCurry fired over three points in a row to help them into a 0-9 to 0-2 lead before substitute Conor Madden broke a 15-minute barren spell with a point, their only score from play in the opening half.

Normality resumed as frees from Cathal McShane (two) and Peter Harte closed out a half where there was only one team in it as Tyrone led 0-12 to 0-3 at the break.

It was more of the same after the break as Harte ran the bench with Pádraig Hampsey and Richie Donnelly both returning from injury while another sub, Ben McDonnell, fired a second half goal as they coasted home by 16 points.

The only blot on Tyrone's performance was a late black card for Harte, his third of this campaign which rules him out of next Saturday's Super 8s opener away to the Rossies barring a successful appeal.

SCORERS – Tyrone: C McShane 0-5 (3f), P Harte 0-5 (4f), D McCurry 0-3, N Morgan 0-2f, , N Sludden 0-2, C Cavanagh 0-1, B Kennedy 0-1, , B McDonnell 1-0, C McCann 0-1.

Cavan: N Murray 0-2f, G McKiernan 0-2f, C Madden 0-1, G Smith 0-1, D McVeety 0-1.

TYRONE – N Morgan; HP McGeary, R McNamee, R Brennan; M Cassidy, K McGeary, F Burns; C Cavanagh, B Kennedy; M Donnelly, N Sludden, P Harte; D McCurry, C McShane, C Meyler.

Subs: K Coney for McCurry (46), P Hampsey for HP McGeary (49), M McKernan for Cassidy (50), B McDonnell for K McGeary (55), C McCann for Sludden (57), R Donnelly for McShane (61)

CAVAN – R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Brady; C Moynagh, B Fortune, K Clarke; C Brady, G McKiernan; G Smith, M Reilly, N Murray, C Rehill, D McVeety, C Mackey

Subs: C Madden for Rehill (23), O Kiernan for McLoughlin (32), C O'Reilly for Brady and S Murray for Reilly (both half-time), T Galligan for Clarke (48 black card), K Brady for Faulkner (55).

REF – B Cassidy (Derry)

