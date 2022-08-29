Tyrone set for major blow as Conor McKenna prepares for AFL return

Tyrone are on the verge of losing yet another of their All-Ireland heroes – this time Conor McKenna who is seeking to relaunch his career in Aussie Rules.

It is being widely reported that McKenna informed Tyrone players and management of his decision over the last few days.

The Eglish clubman, who signed his first rookie contract with Essendon in October 2014, soon established himself in the AFL and spent six seasons with the Bombers.

McKenna returned home to Ireland two years ago and quickly established himself in the Tyrone squad.

He featured under Mickey Harte when inter-county action resumed in October 2020, then went on to play a starring role for new joint-managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher in 2021, culminating in All-Ireland glory.

His two goals proved pivotal to their dramatic extra-time win over Kerry in last year’s semi-final, while his pinpoint assist set up Darren McCurry for a crucial goal in the final against Mayo.

But it now appears as if another McKenna goal – in an otherwise grim qualifier defeat to Armagh last June – will transpire to be his Red Hand swansong.

In that scenario, it would mean Logan and Dooher have lost yet another forward from their ranks following the decisions of Mark Bradley, Ronan O’Neill, Paul Donaghy and Lee Brennan to quit earlier this year.

After news of his likely return Down Under surfaced, the 26-year-old has already been linked with Geelong, Brisbane and Port Adelaide in the Australia media.

However, former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has called on potential suitors to do their research before signing McKenna, who previously left Essendon having played 79 games with the club.

“What I need to say about the Irish boys – and it’s not all of them and this is tarring them with the brush a little bit – but it’s a little bit like the international BBL guys, how long are you going to be here?” Buckley told SEN Breakfast.

“Because they decide that they’re going to come over for a couple of years and they do get homesick and then they want to get home because they can play a professional sport over there.

“There is a little bit of picking and choosing that happens – it would be buyer beware for me.

“If Conor McKenna has been here and then gone home and then wants to come back out again, there’s a little bit of in and out that happens with the Irish boys.”

Buckley did acknowledge, however, that every situation is different. “Marty Clarke went back but he was actually going through health issues at the time that he needed to get home for, so there are mitigating circumstances in all of these, so I’m not putting a broad brush across,” he said.

“But obviously Jimmy Stynes, Sean Wight … this was a new life that they were coming out for, and they made their life in Australia.

“I still think the world’s a bit smaller and there is a little bit of over and back, and I’d want to ask those questions of anyone you were going to recruit from Ireland going forward.”