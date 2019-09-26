Tyrone selector handed 24-week ban following incident during U15 game

The Central Hearings Committee upheld the suspension proposed by the Central Competitions Central Committee following an incident during an U-15 football academy tournament game between Tyrone and Down in July.

Devlin was accused of ‘disruptive conduct by a supporter not causing the premature termination of a game.’

A key figure on the Tyrone senior team which won their first All-Ireland in 2003, he picked up another medal in 2005 as a squad member. He also won one All-Ireland minor (1998) and two All-Ireland U-21 medals in 2000 and 2001.

In recent years he has been Mickey Harte’s assistant on the management team for the Tyrone senior squad. The ban is likely to rule him out of any involvement with the Tyrone squad until next March.

Meanwhile, a former Tipperary hurler Eoin Brislane has been given two suspensions arising out of an incident during a game between Tipperary and Wexford at an U-15 Arrabawn tournament in Littleton in August.

The CCCC has proposed two separate bans on the grounds that Brislane has used abusive language towards a referee and for 'any type of assault of a referee'.

The CHC upheld the first of those, imposing a four-week ban. They ruled the second alleged infraction unproven but found that the ‘evidence presented did disclose a lesser infraction’ and imposed a 12-week suspension.

Both Devlin and Brislane have the right to appeal the bans.

