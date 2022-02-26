Tyrone rue wides as late Donegal goals in each half secure Ballybofey record

Tyrone's Richard Donnelly goes past Ódhrán McFadden Ferry of Donegal during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Donegal lifted themselves clear of the Division 1 relegation zone with an outside chance of reaching the final, when they beat All-Ireland champions Tyrone in Ballybofey on Saturday night.

The win was important for the home side after an indifferent performance, albeit in testing conditions, against Kerry a week ago. A goal from substitute Jeaic McKelvey in the fourth minute of injury-time secured the points as Tyrone were held scoreless in the final 12 minutes.

So, after four rounds Tyrone have just one win. With three league points they are on the edge of the relegation zone. Their fate will be decided in the next two rounds when they host Dublin and Mayo respectively.

Donegal were very poor in the first half but a goal in injury-time from man of the match Conor O’Donnell gave them a lifeline and they were the better team in the second half. Securing the points without the services of both Michael Murphy and Michael Langan will boost their confidence.

On a breezy night, Tyrone fielded 10 of their All-Ireland winning side. Team captain Pádraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Kieran McGeary — who were all red-carded against Armagh — returned having served a one-match bans.

Donegal were aiming to extend their unbeaten league run at the venue to 21 games. They hadn’t lost a league tie there since Down beat them in a Division 2 game in 2010.

The home side had wind advantage but Tyrone looked the more potent side in the early exchanges. Conn Kilpatrick butchered a goal chance in the third minute after Darragh Canavan created the opportunity.

Niall Morgan failed to find a colleague with his first three restarts but Donegal made limited use of the possession though Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty (free) pointed, kicking three early wides and five in total in the half compared to three for the visitors.

Every time Canavan got on the ball he caused panic in the Donegal defence – his point and a free from Darren McCurry after a foul on Kilpatrick tied up the game after 11 minutes.

Play was held up for eight minutes before the end of the first quarter after Pádraig McNulty was injured in a clash with Donegal’s Odhrán McFadden Ferry and was stretchered off after being initially treated on the field.

Points from Kilpatrick and a second from McKernan – though his effort looked wide – either side of the stoppage put Tyrone in the driving seat and when McCurry landed a free after Niall Sludden was fouled, it was a three-point game.

Already the Donegal fans were showing signs of frustration with the team’s passing game at the back given the strength of the elements.

They fell four points behind (0-7 to 0-3) before securing a lifeline in the first of eight minutes of injury time at the end of the half. McBreaty did the damage cutting through from an acute angle on the right before Conor McDonnell palmed his pass to the Tyrone net.

It took a brilliant save from Niall Morgan to deny McDonnell a second in the 40th minute after a brilliant counterattack involving McFadden-Ferry and Eoghan Bán Gallagher split the Tyrone defence but a monster point from Jason McGee tied up the scores at the break (0-7 to 1-4).

McCurry and Donegal goalkeeper Shaun Patton exchanged early second-half frees, the Donegal goal had a charmed existence after a ’45 from Niall Morgan caused consternation and almost caused resulted in an own-goal.

A brilliant McCurry point – his first from play – cancelled out Colm McDonnell’s at the other end as the game flowed from end to end. Donegal’s running game was more suited to playing against the breeze.

Shane O’Donnell restored their lead only for McCurry to score a second outrageous point to tie the contest again after 50 minutes.

Tyrone substitute Cathal McShane briefly gave Tyrone the lead before a brace from McDonnell, which brought his personal tally to 1-3, restored Donegal’s advantage only for Johnny Munroe to tie up the game for the fifth time in the half in the 62nd minute.

In the clutch moments Donegal substitute Oisín Gallen pointed in the 65th minute and there wasn’t another score until the fourth minute of injury-time when Gallen, Peadar Morgan and Jeaic McKelvey combined before the latter forced the ball over the line from close range.

This secured a much-needed win for Donegal as Tyrone’s tally of seven second-half wides came back to haunt them.

Scorers — Donegal: C O’Donnell 1-3, J McKelvey 1-0, P McBrearty 0-2 (1f), R McHugh, J McGee, S Patton(1f), S O’Donnell, O Gallen 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-5 (3f), M McKernan 0-2, D Canavan, C Kilpatrick, R Donnelly, C McShane, J Munroe 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton; C Ward, B McCole, S McMenamin; R McHugh, E B Gallagher, O McFadden-Ferry; A McFadden, J McGee; S O’Donnell, P Mogan, C Thompson; P McBrearty, C O’Donnell, N O’Donnell. Subs: J McKelvey for N McDonnell (inj, 35 +7), O Gallen for McFadden 59, E O’Donnell for McFadden-Ferry, D Ó Baoill for S O’Donnell (both 68).

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKiernan, P Hampsey, F Burns; N Sludden, J Munroe, K McGeary C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy; N Donnelly, D Canavan, Meyler, D McCurry, P McNulty, P Donaghy. Subs: R Donnelly for McNulty (inj., 20), C McShane for Donaghy (56), C McKenna for McGeary (68)

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare)