Tyrone rely on experience to keep Cavan at arms length and qualify for Round 4

Tyrone, who boast the third best record in the qualifiers, booked their place in the final round after ending Cavan’s interest in sweltering heat at Brewster Park in Enniskillen. Cavan finished with 14 men when Ciarán Brady was sent off in injury time after picking up a second yellow card but by that stage Tyrone didn’t look like letting the game slip from their grasp.

They led for most of the game and were never in arrears but a lapse in concentration, which ended in a 42nd-minute goal for Martin Reilly, hauled Cavan back into a match that looked to be falling away from them. Reilly’s goal, preceded by a Gearóid McKiernan point, cut a Tyrone lead of five points down to just one and the brilliant McKiernan had them level after 43 minutes from play.

From there Cavan fell into arrears and twice more drew level with a much-improved second-half performance. But Tyrone had that added bit of experience and class, even though it was far from a vintage display form Mickey Harte’s side. Conor Moynagh drew Cavan level in the 55th minute, 1-10 to 0-13, but from there on they managed just two more points.

Niall Sludden finished with 0-3 from play and was one of Tyrone’s best attackers, although Connor McAliskey had a poor outing and was hauled ashore after failing to score from play. After Moynagh brought Cavan level with 20 minutes left to play, Tyrone made a winning break with sub Ronan O’Neill scoring twice and Frank Burns scoring another from their best goal chance, his shot deflected over for a point by Fergal Reilly. Another score from Peter Harte had them four ahead with five minutes to go, enough to finally subdue Cavan.

Cavan had Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh reprieved after their one-match suspensions were overturned after a post-match scuffle in the previous round against Down. McVeety played well, more notably in the opening half, but Cavan found it hard to get through the Tyrone cover and frequently spilled possession.

Tiernan McCann returned to the Tyrone team following a one-match suspension after his dismissal against Meath in the first round, and kicked two good scores.

Most of the football came after half-time. The first half featured a procession of turnovers when Cavan repeatedly lost ball after entering a congested Tyrone half of the field. Given the rate of turnovers in Tyrone’s favour, it was surprising they didn’t make the advantage tell more substantially on the scoreboard. At half-time, they led 0-9 to 0-5, but Cavan didn’t look capable of causing them enough bother to turn the game around until Reilly’s goal.

They were unable to gain much penetration and never had a sniff of a goal chance before then. To add to their difficulties, Tyrone were not only compact but disciplined as well, tackling aggressively with the rules and sometimes simply crowding or hurrying Cavan’s laboured play and forcing errors. Cavan won only one free in the first half, and that took almost 31 minutes, although on a couple of occasions David McColdrick offered them the advantage when he might have blown for a Cavan free.

Seánie Johnston roamed about with Cian Mackey but their attacking efforts fell well short of troubling Tyrone, lacking energy and pace, with the forwards slow to commit and players often recoiling the ball and going backwards, slowing the movement even further and allowing Tyrone all the time in the world to regroup.

When they went long on their own kick-out, as Tyrone forced them to more often than not, Cavan did well with Gearóid McKiernan the best midfielder on show. In one of their first-half scores he flicked a James Farrelly kick-out into the path of Martin Reilly who found the busy McVeety and a point resulted. That kind of direct play was rare.

Tyrone set out their stall from early, with Mattie Donnelly kicking them in front after 12 seconds. Ciarán Brady opened Cavan’s account after six minutes but scores from Sludden, set up by Conor Meyler, and McCann had them leading 0-4 to 0-1 with eight minutes played. McCann helped himself to another first-half score and Burns again showcased his excellent kicking ability with one from long range.

But Cavan showed some grit in getting back level at 0-4 after 13 minutes, scores from McVeety, Killian Clarke and McKiernan coming in their most productive spell. Burns’ score had Tyrone back in front, and midway through the half came McVeety’s second, a fine move with McKiernan influential on their own kick out. Cavan failed to score again after the 19th minute until after the interval. Cathal McShane and McCann responded with scores and another from McShane was topped with the last of the half from Donnelly.

Scorers – Tyrone: R O’Neill (1f), N Sludden 0-3 each; T McCann, C McShane, M Donnelly, F Burns, P Harte (2fs) 0-2 each; C McAliskey (f), R Donnelly 0-1. Cavan: G McKiernan 0-5 (2fs); M Reilly 1-0; D McVeety 0-2; C Brady, K Clarke, O Kiernan, S Johnston, C Moynagh 0-1.

Tyrone: M O’Neill; P Hampsey, R McNamee, F Reilly; M McKernan; T McCann F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey. Subs: R O’Neill for McAliskey (41 mins); K McGeary for McShane (52); H Loughran for McClure (62); C McCarron for McKernan (65); C McCann for Meyler (69); R Brenna for Sludden (72).

Cavan: J Farrelly; E Flanagan, K Brady, C Moynagh, E Flanagan; C Brady, M Reilly, C Moynagh; K Clarke, G McKiernan; O Kiernan, C Mackey, S Johnston; N Murray, C Bradley, D McVeety. Subs: S McCormack for Clarke (inj 36 mins); A Cole for Mackey (half time); P Faulkner & J McLoughlin for Flanagan & Murray (41); C Mackey for K Brady (61); C O’Reilly for Johnston (61).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath)

