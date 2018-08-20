Tyrone won't participate in any media coverage with RTÉ before or after the All-Ireland final against Dublin, the national broadcaster has confirmed.

Tyrone refuse to participate in any media coverage with RTÉ for All-Ireland final clash with Dublin

Mickey Harte's men have boycotted RTÉ for a number of years, with this year representing the first time that Tyrone have advanced to the All-Ireland final since it started.

Traditionally, RTÉ broadcast from the hotel of the winning team after the game and interview the manager and a selection of players. However, in a statement released today RTÉ confirmed that Tyrone won't be participating in any media coverage around the showpiece event.

"Last week RTÉ Sport extended the same invitation to Tyrone GAA that it has to Dublin GAA, and all previous All Ireland finalists with regard to participation in RTÉ coverage across television, radio and digital platforms," the statement says.

"This included pre-match, day of match at Croke Park, and post-match interviews.

"Tyrone GAA have informed RTÉ Sport that the Tyrone management and players do not wish to participate in any such media activity with RTE and we respect that decision.

"RTÉ Sport will now continue with its planning and preparation and we wish both Tyrone GAA and Dublin GAA the very best of luck in the final."

Online Editors