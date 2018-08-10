Mickey Harte has made just one charge to his Tyrone team as they prepare to face Monaghan for the second time this summer in Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final.

Tyrone make one change to starting team ahead of All-Ireland semi-final clash with Monaghan

Tyrone showed impressive strength in depth as their replacements hit 2-5 against Donegal in Ballybofey last Sunday to book a final four place, but Harte has opted to keep most of his strong finishers in reserve - at least according to the named starting team.

The one change to the Tyrone side sees Rory Brennan come into the side at corner back in place of wing forward Conor Meyler as part of a reshuffle by Harte, whose team typically line out in different positions to their numbers.

Brennan played the majority of the Donegal game after replacing Michael McKernan in the opening minutes following a black card.

This weekend's clash will be the second time Tyrone and Monaghan have played in this year's championship, with Malachy O'Rourke's side coming out on top in the Ulster quarter-final.

Tyrone vs Monaghan throws in at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Tyrone

1. Niall Morgan

2. Michael McKernan

3. Ronan McNamee

4. Rory Brennan

5. Tiernan McCann

6. Frank Burns

7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh

9. Pádraig Hampsey

10. Mattie Donnelly

11. Niall Sludden

12. Cathal McShane

13. Mark Bradley

14. Richard Donnelly

15. Conor McAliskey

