Tyrone maintain strong run in Ulster MFC with eight-point win over Armagh

Defending champions Tyrone finished strongly to make it two wins from two in the Ulster MFC at O’Neills Healy Park.

With home advantage for the quarter-finals secured from the round robin series, the Red Hands can top the group with victory over Antrim next weekend.

Armagh went in front with a 41st minute goal, but the ruthless Red Hands dominated the remainder of the tie, hitting 2-3 without reply to win by seven.

Jamie Concannon and James Corry had the home side 0-2 to 0-1 ahead in response to Paul Hendron’s early free by the end of the opening quarter, before Daragh McNulty brought the Orchard level, but two Ruairi McCullagh points sent Tyrone in with a 0-4 to 0-2 advantage.

McNulty grabbed the lead for the visitors with a low finish to the corner of the net ten minutes into the second half, but they managed just one point thereafter, as Tyrone took control with a firm response.

McCullagh sent in the searching delivery that Aidan Hegarty punched to the net in the 48th minute, and three minutes later it was McCullagh who rifled home his side’s second goal from Conor O’Neill’s assist to bring his personal tally to 1-4.

And they pressed home the advantage in the closing ten minutes in difficult conditions, adding points through Concannon, Nathan Farry and Mattie Howe to win with plenty to spare.

Scorers – Tyrone: R McCullagh 1-4 (0-2f), A Hegarty 1-0, J Concannon 0-2, N Farry, J Corry, M Howe 0-1 each. Armagh: D McNulty 1-1, P Hendron 0-2 (2f), C Hughes 0-1.

Tyrone: O Watson; B Lynch, J Rafferty, J Concannon; C Devlin, C O’Neill, B Gallagher; J Corry, N Farry; D Donaghy, R McCullagh, L Hughes; L Corry, A Hegarty, S Corry. Subs: M Howe for L Corry (47), S Fay for J Corry (49), T Muldoon for Concannon (53), K Nelson for L Corry (54), A Woods for Donaghy (57).

Armagh: L Carroll; A O’Connor, F McKee, D Young; P Hendron, R Nugent, A Reavey; A Haughey, M Hughes; D O’Rourke, D McNulty, S Carr; M McSorley, C Hughes, C McGeough. Subs: C Donnelly for McSorley (h-t), T McDonald for O’Rourke (37), JJ Hughes for O’Connor (53), N McParland for Hughes (57), J McBennett for Carroll (60).

Referee: R Walsh (Donegal).