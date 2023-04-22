| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Tyrone maintain strong run in Ulster MFC with eight-point win over Armagh

Tyrone 2-9 Armagh 1-4

Ruairi McCullagh scored 1-4 for Tyrone Expand

Close

Ruairi McCullagh scored 1-4 for Tyrone

Ruairi McCullagh scored 1-4 for Tyrone

Ruairi McCullagh scored 1-4 for Tyrone

Defending champions Tyrone finished strongly to make it two wins from two in the Ulster MFC at O’Neills Healy Park.

With home advantage for the quarter-finals secured from the round robin series, the Red Hands can top the group with victory over Antrim next weekend.

Most Watched

Privacy