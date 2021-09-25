Tyrone lead the way with no Dubs in top 10: The best 40 footballers of 2021

1. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

A dynamic presence throughout the summer and deserving of the No 1 spot, marginally ahead of fellow playmaker Conor Meyler. McGeary operated at half-back, sometimes in a free role, and had licence to push forward when the opportunity arose.

So much went through him and he finished the campaign with 0-5, his three points against Donegal really setting a tone.

His tackling distinguished him from the rest, superb steals on Karl O’Connell and Jack McCarron (to set up Peter Harte’s point) in the Ulster final and Paudie Clifford and Gavin White in the semi-final really stood out. Superb against Donegal, Monaghan and Kerry. Always in the trenches.

2. Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

Look back at Meyler’s catalogue of championship games with Tyrone this summer and it’s hard to recall him meeting contact or hitting traffic. Meyler has had a Teflon feel about him, a sixth sense for sniffing out trouble and avoiding it with such a relaxed ball-carrying style and deft offload, which is some achievement, given how often he is on the ball.

He was the oil that greased the Tyrone machine, on top of suppressing the attacking instincts of Donegal’s Ryan McHugh, Monaghan’s Ryan McAnespie, Kerry’s Paudie Clifford and Mayo’s Paddy Durcan.

He was their shadow that just wouldn’t relent. His delivery for Cathal McShane’s goal against Mayo was pinpoint, but his passing throughout was almost always on the mark.

3. Lee Keegan (Mayo)

The unwanted title of best footballer yet to win an All-Ireland title is almost upon him after two defiantly brilliant performances against Dublin and Tyrone in Croke Park, mostly in the company of Con O’Callaghan (second half) and Conor McKenna. Had his struggles on Shane Walsh in the first half of the Connacht final but Keegan’s leadership in chasing down deficits against Dublin – successfully – and Tyrone were something to behold. His response to the second Tyrone goal was one of the features of the championship.

4. Pádraig Hampsey (Tyrone)

Got the hardest jobs, from Cavan’s Thomas Galligan and Donegal’s Michael Murphy to Monaghan’s Conor McManus, Kerry’s Seán O’Shea and Mayo’s Tommy Conroy, thriving in each head-to-head – but still found time to get forward and kick points in his final three games.

Takes composed defending to a new level and made so many big tackles, robbing Murphy and Caolan McGonagle to recall just two against Donegal.

5. Darren McCurry (Tyrone)

To think that just three years ago, when Tyrone last contested an All-Ireland final, he had removed himself from the squad almost six months earlier, frustrated with his game and opportunities. But Tyrone’s more direct style has brought him into the thick of it much more and he has obliged with some very clinical displays.

Scored 1-30 overall with 1-16 from play and two marks. Only against Kerry, until the last quarter, did he not look like having a step on his opponent. One of Tyrone’s many success stories of 2021.

6. David Clifford (Kerry)

Gave one of the individual performances of the ages against Tyrone when he scored 0-8, including four from play and two marks, yet it was his careless solo that led to the first Tyrone goal. Without him in extra time, Kerry paid a big price.

Held scoreless from play against Cork in the Munster final but got goals in the other two Munster Championship games and was rampant against Galway and Dublin in the league.

7. Peter Harte (Tyrone)

Had a more orthodox half-back role, but that didn’t prevent the 2016 All-Star from getting forward to contribute a point per match, including a key mark in the All-Ireland final. His block on Killian Spillane in the semi-final was as inspiring as it was crucial.

8. Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Rarely had to make a save of note but Morgan’s football ability really told, especially in the All-Ireland final, typified by his catch and clearance to create a goal chance for McCurry. His lengthy kick-outs were a feature that came good against Mayo, while his long-range radar from frees/’45s was a powerful weapon in Croke Park.

9. Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

He may have missed that crucial All-Ireland final penalty, but O’Donoghue stood up impressively to the mantle of Mayo’s chief marksman in the absence of Cillian O’Connor, scoring 2-27, 0-9 from play.

He was their best forward against Galway – when he converted a penalty – and Tyrone, until the missed penalty. Confident and not afraid to take on an opponent.

10. Paudie Clifford (Kerry)

A revelation in Munster as his link play and distribution added a new dimension. His ball over the top for Seán O’Shea’s goal in their opening round an example. Not as effective when tracked by Conor Meyler in the All-Ireland semi-final but still chipped in with two points and got on plenty of ball. Scored 0-8 and set up O’Shea’s other goal against Cork.

11. Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

Hit trouble in the All-Ireland final where he couldn’t impose himself but his running game stripped open

Galway in the Connacht final with a goal – he scored 1-2 – and a penalty award on him, following it up with a big second half and extra-time against Dublin.

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin)

Dublin’s standards dipped, but Kilkenny’s didn’t, though he did fade from the second half on against Mayo. Scored 0-13, including three in the first half in that All-Ireland semi-final.

13. Seán O’Shea (Kerry)

The championship’s top scorer with 2-29, 2-10 from play. Very influential in Munster, especially against Clare and Cork when so much went through him. Operated as an inside forward at times in a new departure and showed leadership but couldn’t find the openings as much against Tyrone.

14. Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry)

From corner-back, the Dingle man scored five championship points and won so many one-to-one battles with Darren McCurry, the championship’s form inside forward, in the All-Ireland semi-final.

15. Michael McKernan (Tyrone)

Quietly efficient in the Tyrone full-back line, his athleticism stood out with so many surging runs and points against Monaghan and Kerry. In the final, his pressure on Paudie Clifford to dispossess him ultimately led to Conor McKenna’s second goal. That’s the type of disruptive influence he had.

16. Paddy Durcan (Mayo)

His high point came against Dublin in the second half and extra time when he drove the recovery effort, in tandem with Keegan, turning the screw on the in-form Cormac Costello. Great duel in the final with Meyler, who was able to exert more influence, though.

17. Niall Sludden (Tyrone)

Set up the first goal against Kerry for Conor McKenna, made a goal-line clearance from Conor Loftus against Mayo, scored eight points throughout and carried, won frees and popped off accurate passes.

18. Tommy Conroy (Mayo)

The best still has to come from the flying inside forward and he showed glimpses of it, especially against Dublin with his three points having a liberating feel to them. Stood up well against Tyrone.

19. Mattie Donnelly (Tyrone)

His early All-Ireland final substitution shouldn’t disguise the fine season he had mixing between conventional full-forward, from where he provided a valuable target, and a playmaking extra hand around the middle to great effect.

At his best in second halves against Donegal and Kerry, when he made one crunching turnover on Jack Barry for a crucial Cathal McShane score, and against Monaghan throughout.

20. David Moran (Kerry)

Picked off a point in each of his three Munster Championship games, was consistent throughout and was effective in a screening role against Tyrone until he got injured, sitting out extra time.

21. Ronan McNamee (Tyrone)

Could anyone else have got closer to David Clifford in that form in the All-Ireland semi-final? Had his difficulties on Jack McCarron too but a strong final, especially the second half.

Sent off against Cavan (later rescinded), he got forward for two points and is one of the most composed passers in defence. Crucial All-Ireland final block on Aidan O’Shea.

22. Pádraig O’Hora (Mayo)

A latecomer to this level but his first full championship season was quite the success, typified by those two crisp tackles against Galway late on and again in the semi-final when he subdued Kilkenny in the second half. Wrong match-up for him against McCurry in the final but was recovering well when replaced.

23. Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Showed hesitancy in coming off his line for the first Tyrone goal but otherwise made crucial saves from McCurry and Darragh Canavan in that All-Ireland final. Delivered a good kick-out service and landed five Croke Park frees/’45s, including that retaken ’45 against Dublin, nervelessly converted, to force extra-time.

24. Gavin White (Kerry)

Relentless running in all his games, right through to extra-time in the semi-final. His ability to accelerate teed up goals for Clifford against Tipperary and Paul Geaney’s second against Cork.

25. Stephen Coen (Mayo)

From Dean Rock to Mattie Donnelly, Coen thrived in good company while getting forward to score 0-3. Provided most resistance on All-Ireland final day to the Morgan kick-out.

26. Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

Injury prevented a more sustained run but Flynn produced magical moments with a superb goal against Dublin, a goal against Westmeath and a wonderful pass for Jimmy Hyland against the same opponents.

27. Conn Kilpatrick (Tyrone)

Big All-Ireland performance was a punch Mayo didn’t see coming, his catch off a booming Morgan kick-out for the McCurry goal his biggest moment. Good day against Cavan in the opening round too and was industrious, aggressive and athletic.

28. Conor McKenna (Tyrone)

Produced big plays more than sustained performances, the pitch-length run for a McCurry point against Donegal, the goals against Kerry and the sublime pass for the McCurry goal against Mayo.

29. Cormac Costello (Dublin)

Was having his best season – scoring 1-15 (0-10 from play) in the championship, 3-28 (0-12 from play in the league) – until he ran into Mayo’s Paddy Durcan.

30. Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Gave one of the great performances of the summer in defeat against Monaghan. Such a source of possession from kick-outs and landed six points in that game (three frees) of such high quality.

31. Cathal McShane (Tyrone)

Hard to exclude from this list given his impact off the bench brought defining goals from the hand against Kerry and Mayo. Scored 2-8, 2-6 from play.

32. Seán Meehan (Cork)

The only time in 17 championship games that David Clifford has been held scoreless was against Cork in this year’s Munster final. Take a bow, Seán Meehan.

33. Michael Langan (Donegal)

Few better individual goals this year than those scored by Langan in the league games against Monaghan and Armagh. He then backed it up with nine championship points in Ulster, six from play.

34. Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

A year of resurgence for the skilful inside forward, his winner against Galway in extra-time of a relegation league play-off preserved their Division 1 status and came after six other points in a game (four from play) that he had only been a substitute in. Had a hand in all four goals against Armagh in the Ulster semi-final, scoring one and directly assisting for two more.

35. Frank Burns (Tyrone)

A strong ball-carrying presence for Tyrone throughout who dovetailed well with McGeary, Meyler, Harte and Sludden, those other moveable feasts.

36. Brian Howard (Dublin)

Got back to form from centre-back and later midfield to put in a good Leinster Championship but couldn’t fight the red and green tide after half-time in the semi-final.

37. Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

His tackle as he chased down Mattie Donnelly in the Ulster final and his calm authority to then clear his lines was one of the moments of the championship. Like Morgan, solid football ability allows him to take up outfield positions. Posted 0-5 off the ground.

38. Brian Kennedy (Tyrone)

Came off the bench to score a goal against Cavan and used his physical power to good effect, especially in the All-Ireland final to outmuscle Matthew Ruane. Made the interception on David Clifford for Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final goal.

39. Shane Walsh (Galway)

Superb first half of the Connacht final against Mayo with a spectacular 1-1 and a great run for Damien Comer goal before injury. Hit 0-10, five frees, 3 ’45s, against Dublin in the league, really troubling them.

40. Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Hugely consistent in the league with 29 league points from four games, 10 from play followed up with six points against Kerry, four from play. Always brings a high standard to his work.