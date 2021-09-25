| 16°C Dublin

Tyrone lead the way with no Dubs in top 10: The best 40 footballers of 2021

Colm Keys

Champions Tyrone provide six of the top 10 and 15 in total, led by playmaker Kieran McGeary, who was a dynamic presence throughout the summer and well deserving of our No 1 spot 

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone celebrates after his side's victory over Mayo at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

1. Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

A dynamic presence throughout the summer and deserving of the No 1 spot, marginally ahead of fellow playmaker Conor Meyler. McGeary operated at half-back, sometimes in a free role, and had licence to push forward when the opportunity arose.

So much went through him and he finished the campaign with 0-5, his three points against Donegal really setting a tone.

