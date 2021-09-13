If you were a Donegal footballer looking on at Tyrone’s All-Ireland triumph on Saturday evening, you’re sure to have had mixed emotions.

Regret in one respect that a team you have beaten in the previous two Ulster Championships, and looked to have control of earlier this year until your captain missed a penalty and was then sent off, were able to gather themselves together over the course of the remainder of the season to prise their fourth All-Ireland title.

But there should have been some reinvigoration too that a team that you are that close to and have had the measure of more often than not in championship and league over the last three years had the conviction to go on and do what they did.

Similar emotions are sure to have surfaced among Monaghan players too. They were adrift of Tyrone in the first half of their Ulster final but drew level at one stage in the second half before losing by just a point. Chances went abegging.

And if Monaghan are that close to Tyrone, how far away are Armagh who shipped four goals on that sombre evening in the Athletic Grounds in the Ulster semi-final against Monaghan but were a point ahead as five minutes of injury-time was called before they lost by two.

Granted, football results have never been linear. Armagh’s proximity to Monaghan one day could be something completely different with Tyrone the next day. But the point is hope.

Which of the leading counties doesn’t believe now that an All-Ireland title is more attainable than it has been for a few years.

Mayo may have butchered their latest All-Ireland final opportunity but their taking down of Dublin, their piercing of that air of invincibility that allowed them to convert five-in-a-row into a sixth far too easily in the darkness and despair of last December, has changed the complexion of the decade ahead.

The expected Dublin v Kerry duopoly, framed by the competing talents of David Clifford and Con O’Callaghan, will manifest to some degree but to the extent that we expected a year ago? It doesn’t look so certain now.

The difference between Tyrone though and those teams that sense they are closer to them than Dublin or Kerry brings to mind Brian Cody’s remarks in a speech made in UCD in 2015.

“You should never say you’re prepared to die to win. You should always be prepared to kill to win a game.”

Tyrone teams have a habit of getting the job done in All-Ireland finals, whether that’s senior, U-20 or minor. They are what Cody might describe as ‘killers’.

Between 1991 and 2021 they’ve contested 20 finals across all grades and won 14, a 70pc success rate. Kerry’s strike rate is 61pc, 17 from 28 across the same time-frame.

They are a phenomenal football county of the modern age, offering the blueprint for a lot of others that with the right levels of interest and structures, anything is attainable.

Tyrone are blessed too with one of the most competitive club environments in the country as the summer of 2020 illustrated when so many of their live matches were shown on TG4.

Their clubs may not progress to win many Ulster club titles but the variety of different winners from year to year is evidence of a very high standard across the board. And that feeds into the senior squads.

But this summer has seen hope for other counties at lower levels too. The concluding stages of the 2020 All-Ireland MFC overlapped and finished in July when a powerful Derry beat Kerry.

That was followed last month by Meath winning a first All-Ireland minor title since 1992, having put back-to-back Leinster minor titles together. In Connacht, Sligo were minor champions, dethroning Roscommon who had beaten them in the previous year’s final on St Stephen’s Day.

In Ulster, Monaghan had won two successive minor titles before being displaced by Tyrone.

The most remarkable triumph of all was Offaly’s at All-Ireland U-20 level, achieved playing great football and by beating Dublin in a Leinster final, Cork in an All-Ireland semi-final and Roscommon in the final. If that didn’t get others in the province and beyond sitting up and taking notice, what will?

Cork, Galway and Offaly have been the last three U-20 champions, Kildare before that. Cork, Derry and Meath have been the last three minor champions, succeeding Kerry after their five-in-a-row.

Underage success comes with a strong note of caution about the future but still, it’s a sign of a county doing its business right at one level and projecting a sense of optimism.

Dublin have contested a couple of All-Ireland U-20 finals and lost in recent years but that grip on the psyche of football that they had for much of the last decade is weakening and there is some acceptance that the conveyor belt of stellar talent that the county has enjoyed for so long now is not whirring at the same pace or producing the same quality.

It looks unlikely that a new championship format will be ushered in for 2022, despite expectations around a Special Congress that will consider two proposals once Covid restrictions are lifted completely and crowds can gather in larger numbers post October 22.

So a return to the pre-2018 (no Super 8s) format, qualifiers and quarter-finals with a Tailteann Cup, will be in play.

But at least there is the hope now that over the next few years the landscape will radiate with different colours. Tyrone have pointed the way on that.