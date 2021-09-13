| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tyrone have shone a beacon of light for the rest to follow

Colm Keys

Mayo's Lee Keegan is surrounded by Tyrone's Michael McKernan, Conor Meyler, and Conn Kilpatrick during Saturday's All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Mayo's Lee Keegan is surrounded by Tyrone's Michael McKernan, Conor Meyler, and Conn Kilpatrick during Saturday's All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Mayo's Lee Keegan is surrounded by Tyrone's Michael McKernan, Conor Meyler, and Conn Kilpatrick during Saturday's All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Mayo's Lee Keegan is surrounded by Tyrone's Michael McKernan, Conor Meyler, and Conn Kilpatrick during Saturday's All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

If you were a Donegal footballer looking on at Tyrone’s All-Ireland triumph on Saturday evening, you’re sure to have had mixed emotions.

Regret in one respect that a team you have beaten in the previous two Ulster Championships, and looked to have control of earlier this year until your captain missed a penalty and was then sent off, were able to gather themselves together over the course of the remainder of the season to prise their fourth All-Ireland title.

But there should have been some reinvigoration too that a team that you are that close to and have had the measure of more often than not in championship and league over the last three years had the conviction to go on and do what they did.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy