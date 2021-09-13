| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tyrone give Mayo an object lesson in how to win a final

Tyrone's Niall Morgan, Cathal McShane, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns and Niall Kelly celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone's Niall Morgan, Cathal McShane, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns and Niall Kelly celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone's Niall Morgan, Cathal McShane, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns and Niall Kelly celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Tyrone's Niall Morgan, Cathal McShane, Ronan McNamee, Frank Burns and Niall Kelly celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Winning All-Irelands is a difficult business. If only it were that easy, Mayo would have done it multiple times in the last 70 years.

But Tyrone, those paragons of hard-nosed pragmatism and hardwired with a football intelligence that so often eluded their scattergun opponents, have it down to a fine art.

Once upon a noughties time under Mickey Harte, they were masters of getting it right on the biggest day – three times in all. Now, after Harte finally stepped away, Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan have gone the distance in their very first season.

Most Watched

Privacy