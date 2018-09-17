Tyrone GAA condemn 'ugly scenes of unwarranted violence' after weekend marred by unsavoury incidents

The Tyrone County Board have condemned the ugly scenes that marred a number of championship games in the county over the weekend.

Serious facial injuries incurred by Sean Cavanagh, six dismissals and a staggering avalanche of twenty-seven cards in all - twenty yellow, one black and six red - were brandished by over-worked referee Kieran Eanetta as a tough, tense atmosphere proved the unsavoury backdrop to Edendork's 0-10 to 0-9 win over Moy in the Tyrone senior football championship.

It was subsequently confirmed that Cavanagh had suffered concussion, a broken nose and serious cuts to his face.

Violent scenes also marred the closing stages of the Stewartstown v Strabane intermediate tie which Stewartstown won on a 1-19 to 2-13 score line are also likely to keep the Tyrone Competitions Control Committee busy.

Players, substitutes and mentors from both sides are understood to have been involved in the fracas which marred the contest. Stewartstown players Gareth Devlin, Tiernan Rushe and James Campbell were dismissed while Strabane duo Mark McAdams and Warren Mullen were also shown red cards.

Looks even worse in this video. Bad scenes in Tyrone. pic.twitter.com/r2NiGp3T10 — Niall McCoy (@McCoyNiall) September 14, 2018

Strabane 2-9 v Stewartstown 1-12 Both teams back to their full compliment of 15 for extra-time! #GAA #TyroneIFC #PhillysUpdates — PhillyMc (@MoysPhillyMc) September 14, 2018

A statement released today by the Tyrone County Board read: "Following on from the weekend Tyrone club championship matches, the Tyrone County Committee wish to state that all or any disciplinary action will be a matter of consideration by the Tyrone CCC and based on the referee's report plus examination of the video-recording of the games.

"The matters arising will be dealt with in an urgent manner and following due process as stipulated in the rules of the association and the Official Guide, the CCC will determine the relevant penalties.

"We would wish to condemn all of the ugly scenes of unwarranted violence.

"We wish also to extend good wishes to all players who incurred injuries - whether accidentally or otherwise."

Online Editors