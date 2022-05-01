| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tyrone failings reinforces idea that their All-Ireland win was largely down to luck

Dick Clerkin

Expert View

1 May 2022; Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, left, and Brian Dooher during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Tyrone and Derry at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

1 May 2022; Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, left, and Brian Dooher during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Tyrone and Derry at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

1 May 2022; Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, left, and Brian Dooher during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Tyrone and Derry at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

1 May 2022; Tyrone joint-managers Feargal Logan, left, and Brian Dooher during the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final match between Tyrone and Derry at O'Neills Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Too cold, too many and too early. As another jam-packed weekend of championship flashed by, few would agree that our current inter-county schedule feels right.

A deeper discussion for another day is required, but for the moment we must try and keep up with the relentless schedule at what feels like a very unseasonal time of year.

Most Watched

Privacy