Too cold, too many and too early. As another jam-packed weekend of championship flashed by, few would agree that our current inter-county schedule feels right.

A deeper discussion for another day is required, but for the moment we must try and keep up with the relentless schedule at what feels like a very unseasonal time of year.

Not for the first time Ulster provides the main talking point of the weekend, with Derry’s humiliation of reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone in Omagh.

Confirming everyone’s suspicions that Tyrone have not been operating at the right pitch, not befitting of All-Ireland champions, Rory Gallagher’s team ran rings around their lethargic opponents from the start to finish.

Had Derry been even more ruthless in attack, their incredible 11-point winning margin could have been even greater.

“Our boys have trained more during Covid than they did over last 10 years,” was what one Derry supporter remarked to me last year. Well, that training was finally put to good use on Sunday, as Gallagher’s fleet-of-foot charges ran Tyrone off the park.

Expand Close Animated: Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the Ulster SFC Quarter-final match in Omagh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Animated: Derry manager Rory Gallagher during the Ulster SFC Quarter-final match in Omagh. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

As for Tyrone, how could a team that showed such energy and intensity in Croke Park not nine months ago be made look so pedestrian by their neighbours?

Was that down to being still hungover from last year’s success, or was it more down to the fact that they won a lucky, Covid-impacted All-Ireland last year against the head, and in truth are not as good a team as would normally lift Sam?

Harsh yes, but it would in some way explain their alarming fall from grace. How they bounce back from this defeat will answer the above question more than one bad day at the office.

Read More

Qualifier runs are nothing new to Tyrone, and, if anything, it could prove a welcome route through which to blow out the dirty smoke they still seem to be carrying. As someone who bore the brunt of more than one of those qualifier resurgences, don’t write them off.

While nobody saw Derry’s emphatic victory coming, Monaghan’s similarly humiliating win over Down in Clones on Saturday was somewhat predictable. In hindsight at least.

In a rain-soaked St Tiernach’s Park, Monaghan assuredly announced their arrival in championship 2022 with a comprehensive win over a shockingly inept Down team.

As many have remarked in the conversation since, it was the worst Down team they have ever seen. It is hard to disagree. A county that holds a universal appeal and respect across GAA circles has seldom been at such a low ebb.

Manager James McCartan will feel a level of personal humiliation, but he shouldn’t shoulder all the blame. By all accounts, he was overseeing a panel largely devoid of leadership and commitment to the county jersey. All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo, not for the first time, showed scant regard to the legendary black-and-red colours with a measly contribution to the team sheet.

Irrespective of Down’s failings, Monaghan supporters can feel confident that they are following a side of genuine championship credentials. Ten different scorers, including five of the back seven, kept the Clones scoreboard ticking on a day that Jack McCarron furthered his burgeoning reputation as one of the country’s top marksmen.

With the Hughes brothers Kieran and Darren enjoying some of the best football of their careers, along with Niall Kearns and Andrew Woods, they have a physical midfield capable of competing with any.

Heading into their semi-final against Derry in two weeks’ time, they will need these players to be at their best. If Monaghan have one of the top forwards in McCarron, then Derry have one of the country’s top midfielders in Conor Glass.

Derry completely dominated Tyrone’s midfield in Omagh, with Glass acting as an orchestrator in chief. Covering every inch of Healy Park with consummate pace and control, he never wasted possession.

Tyrone had simply nobody to match his selfless performance that continually linked the play of his running mates to devastating effect.

This midfield battle, pivotal as it will be, might not even be the most interesting contest in this novel semi-final.

Ulster GAA might need to consider some partition fences between ‘Banty’ McEnaney and Rory Gallagher when both managers share the sideline in Armagh.

RTÉ could do worse to dedicate a full-time camera to them such will the level of activity be between the two animated figures.

Chests out, and don’t take a step back will be a clarion call from both, as two sets of players fit, fresh and hungry for a much-coveted Ulster final place face off.

Even if it is earlier than we would like, it has the makings of an intriguing battle.