Tyrone facing another exit as Paul Donaghy steps away from panel

Reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone have lost yet another member of their panel with reports that Paul Donaghy has left the squad.

The Belfast Telegraph are reporting that Dungannon man Donaghy left the panel this week and returned to club training.

Donaghy becomes the seventh member of Tyrone’s extended panel to step away for different reasons with Tiernan McCann, Mark Bradley, Ronan O'Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Michael Cassidy and Lee Brennan having all left the setup since last year’s run to glory.

Donaghy was called into the squad last year after a brilliant campaign for his club that saw Dungannon win the Tyrone title for the first time since 1956.

And he started brightly, kicking 0-10 on his league debut in the defeat to Donegal in Omagh. Later in the season, Donaghy made his championship debut against Cavan as the Breffni men were beaten but didn’t feature again until late in the All-Ireland final win over Mayo last year.

This season he managed a couple of starts in the league against Kildare and Donegal but saw only a handful of minutes against Dublin and didn’t play at all in the final two rounds.

It leaves Tyrone without a number of attacking options with O'Neill, Bradley and Brennan having left while the experienced Mattie Donnelly carrying a hamstring injury ahead of their Ulster SFC opener away to Fermanagh on April 16.

Earlier this month, Cathal McShane admitted the players who had left the squad would be missed.

"Some of the lads who have stepped away would be very competitive Gaelic footballers," McShane said. "They have done a lot for Tyrone over the last few years.

"Everybody has personal issues they have to deal with in life. I have no doubt that if they had stayed in place this year, we’d be in a much healthier position, the competition within the team would have been serious.

"I’m not saying it’s not now – in Garvaghy on a Tuesday and Thursday night the lads are pushing each other on – but the experience that some of those guys had, it definitely would have added to what we are about this year."