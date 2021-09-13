| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tyrone executed with a clinical precision what Mayo simply did not have – the ability to execute under pressure

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone in action against Lee Keegan of Mayo during the All-Ireland football final at Croke Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

The purists who pined for the days of catch and kick would have regarded Tyrone, during their dramatic emergence in the noughties, as brash and nouveau – an affront to tradition.

The irony then in seeing them win the All-Ireland with a performance which had catching and kicking as central elements, areas of the game where they lorded it over Mayo.

Take the stunning leap and catch by Conn Kilpatrick, in his debut season, that led to the second goal, out-fielding Matthew Ruane and then wheeling around to feed Conor McKenna.

Most Watched

Privacy