Tyrone executed with a clinical precision what Mayo simply did not have – the ability to execute under pressure

The purists who pined for the days of catch and kick would have regarded Tyrone, during their dramatic emergence in the noughties, as brash and nouveau – an affront to tradition.

The irony then in seeing them win the All-Ireland with a performance which had catching and kicking as central elements, areas of the game where they lorded it over Mayo.

Take the stunning leap and catch by Conn Kilpatrick, in his debut season, that led to the second goal, out-fielding Matthew Ruane and then wheeling around to feed Conor McKenna.

The Eglish man then had a decision to make based on timing and instinct, judging it perfectly by floating an inviting hand pass in the direction of Darren McCurry, whose run and positioning was just as critical. The move was executed with a clinical precision Mayo did not have on the day.

Executing those skills under pressure is what differentiates winners from losers. On this, the final judgement day, Tyrone had greater efficiency and mastery across all areas. In the 64th minute, with Mayo still within three points of Tyrone, Peter Harte made a massive catch with his back to the Mayo goal, under pressure, managing to hold the ball and win the free.

Harte has been Tyrone’s beacon through the less prosperous times that followed their third All-Ireland win in 2008. He first played senior championship for Tyrone in 2010, the longest-serving player on the team.

All through those lean years – lean in terms of not winning All-Irelands – Harte has been a model of consistency and stoicism. The more direct approach has also served them well. Certain fundamentals don’t change in football or any sport. A forward likes an early ball; a back most certainly doesn’t.

The first Tyrone goal was a punt, a high ball from Conor Meyler off the left wing. Cathal McShane was on the field barely two minutes but about to perform a deed that would place a five-point gap between the teams with 46 minutes played.

Managers tend to create teams in their image, drawing from their personal experiences. Mickey Harte was a diminutive forward in his day. Throughout a long and fruitful career, he was not, until recently, inclined to favour the long ball to a big target man.

Maybe it also ran against his sensibilities as a thinker and a systems man – the game was changing in any event. He had gifted forwards, better than Tyrone will ever have, in Stephen O’Neill and Peter Canavan. But in the difficult years that followed before he stepped away, there was a sense of Tyrone operating at a certain level and struggling to get beyond it. The system wasn’t malfunctioning; it was just not functioning at the same high point as before.

Now think back to McShane’s first goal on Saturday. A high ball into the square, old as time itself. Meyler deserves credit for the kick, returning us to the skill element, for it had to be timed perfectly to catch Mayo by surprise and avail of the momentary lack of cover in front of their goal. And it also had to be hit into the right area. Meyler fulfilled his side of the bargain. The kick left Oisín Mullin stranded, badly positioned, and by the time he realised it was too late.

You are dealing in seconds, fractions of seconds. McShane made it look relatively easy when using his hand to guide the ball past Robbie Hennelly. A goal out of relatively little effort; a goal founded on the economy of movement and resources, but dependent on footballing intelligence and a capable mastery of the basic football skills.

Go back to the semi-final win over Kerry and Conor McKenna’s goal in extra-time, when a loose Kerry leg presented the opening. The high ball which led to the Kerry error was not intended – it looked more like a point attempt from Kieran McGeary. But the result showed how Tyrone could profit when hitting high ball into the opposing square. On the subject of skill, and decision-making under pressure, you needed to look no further than the team captain Padraig Hampsey.

In the first half, he sent over a point that any forward would be proud of.

That scoring technique sits comfortably with his main brief of neutralising some of the game’s leading forwards.

On Saturday, he conceded more than one score from an opponent from play for the first time in the championship. But even when Tommy Conroy raced past Hampsey early in the second half, his execution and decision-making let him down.

He shot wide of the goals with a pass option. The first-half chance that fell to Aidan O’Shea, created by a wonderful early diagonal ball from Ryan O’Donoghue, also demonstrated Mayo’s shortcomings.

With Ronan McNamee to his rear, O’Shea tried to shoot quickly on the turn. McNamee got in a block and the danger was averted. Winning teams turn those opportunities into goals. The O’Donoghue penalty miss is an obvious reference point as a game-changer – McShane’s goal came only four minutes later – but there was also a Mayo double squander in the first half.

Bryan Walsh was on his left but turned back on his right and Morgan was able to smother the effort. When the ball spilled for Conor Loftus, the midfielder didn’t kick with conviction and Niall Sludden stopped the ball from going into the net.

Deserved accolades went to Darren McCurry, who not only scored 1-4 but also epitomised Tyrone’s spirit with endless tracking back when Mayo were in possession. But Tyrone’s win was maybe best explained by the fact that in an All-Ireland final two of the least acclaimed players, their midfielders Brian Kennedy and Conn Kilpatrick, had their best day.

Matthew Ruane’s red card completed a hugely frustrating day on Kennedy. Conor Loftus had more of an influence, but Kilpatrick rose to the occasion alongside his colleague, Kennedy, who became the first Derrylaughan man to win an All-Ireland senior medal.

Cometh the day . . .