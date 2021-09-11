| 15.1°C Dublin

Tyrone engineer remarkable All-Ireland win as Mayo fall short again

Dermot Crowe

Red Hands seize their moment as Mayo are left to rue a missed opportunity

Darren McCurry of Tyrone scores his side's second goal during the All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo and Tyrone at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

It might have been that Tyrone were destined to win this year’s All-Ireland, as if Fate’s hand has been guiding them through all hazards in their way.

You can read that any way you wish but the team that lost to Kerry in the league semi-final by 16 points, and endured crisis and deep uncertainty when faced with an untimely Covid-19 outbreak, has found the strength and resilience needed to win the county’s fourth All-Ireland and first since 2008.

The win was more conclusive than most had expected, leaving Mayo clutching another shattering All-Ireland final loss, their 11th since they last reached the summit 70 years ago.

