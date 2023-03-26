Tyrone edge narrow Ulster derby clash to condemn Armagh to Division One relegation

Tyrone 0-18 Armagh 0-16

Tyrone's Darragh Canavan escapes the clutches of Armagh's Barry McCambridge, Ciaran Mackin and Aidan Forker

Kevin Kelly

Armagh will be plying their trade in Division Two of the Allianz National League next season after losing out to neighbours Tyrone at Healy Park.