Tyrone dominate Roscommon to secure comfortable victory in inaugural Super 8 clash

Roscommon's wait for their first championship win in Croke Park since 1980 goes on. On this evidence, there'll be a more pain involved before that record is set straight with a game against Dublin to come in three weeks time.

A double-scores defeat to Tyrone leaves their All-Ireland quarter-final series in peril already as Mickey Harte's men ran through them with embarrassing ease.

Led by full-forward Richie Donnelly, who scored 1-4, Tyrone scored at will as Roscommon abandoned any vague defensive structure they had to chase this game.

With 13 different scorers Tyrone pushed beyond the 3-20 they scored against Cork seven days earlier, making a mockery of the perception that they are a team that lacks attacking ambition.

Admittedly they faced little opposition once Conor Meyler got their second goal on 49 minutes to push them 2-14 to 1-9 clear.

Enda Smith had given brief hope to Roscommon with a trademark goal, his third in seven days, to close to five points three minutes into the second half.

But Meyler's goal forced Roscommon to push up and that was too inviting for Tyrone not to exploit.

Roscommon began the game positively and had moved into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the fourth minute and were still ahead, 0-4 to 0-3, when they self-imploded. Smith, architect of their win over Armagh seven days earlier, gave away possession with a much too casual pass infield, Niall Sludden exploited to begin the counterattack and was there at the finish to slip Colm Lavin at the near side after good approach work in between by Conor McAliskey and Cathal McShane.

Roscommon got back to within one point again, 1-4 to 0-6 when Diarmuid Murtagh slipped a quick free to brother Ciaran but that was their last score of the half as Tyrone frustrated them at every turn, ripping the ball away so often and making them pay at the other end.

Two full-backs, Michael McKernan and Ronan McNamee, got forward for points as Tyrone pushed their lead out to seven points, 1-10 to 0-6 at the break.

Roscommon's bounce after the break, through Smith's wel-taken goal, was brief. They got a second goal through Ciaran Murtagh after good work by his brother Diarmuid in the 60th minute but that still left them 10 points adrift, 2-19 to 2-9.

With Peter Harte converting a 61st minute penalty and Richie Donnelly getting a late goal Tyrone's victory was emphatic ahead of next week's visit to Omagh by Dublin.

Scorers - Tyrone: R Donnelly 1-4, P Harte 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-3fs), N Sludden 1-2, C Meyler 1-1, C McAliskey 0-4 (2fs), C McShane, M Bradley 0-2 each, M McKernan, D McClure, M Donnelly, R McNamee, T McCann, R Brennan all 0-1 each.

Roscommon: C Murtagh 1-3 (0-2fs), D Murtagh 0-5 (3fs), E Smith 1-0, Fintan Cregg, C Devaney, P Kelly, C Daly 0-1 each

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, C McCarron, R McNamee; T McCann, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, P Hampsey; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey. Subs: HP McGeary for McCarron inj (18), K McGeary for Meyler (49), D McClure for Cavanagh (51), M Bradley for McAliskey (54), R Brennan for McKernan (57), R O'Neill for Sludden (58).

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, N McInerney; N Daly; J McManus, T O'Rourke, C Devaney; C Compton, E Smith; C Murtagh, N Kilroy, Fintan Cregg; D Smith, C Cregg. Subs: B Stack for Cregg (h-t), Finbar Cregg for D Smith (h-t), G Patterson for Daly (46), C Daly for Fintan Cregg (53), S Killoran for C Murtagh (62), P Kelly for E Smith (65).

Referee: D Gough (Meath)

