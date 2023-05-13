Tyrone crush Fermanagh to progress to Ulster MFC semi-finals

Tyrone 6-21 Fermanagh 2-4

Holders Tyrone cruised through to the Ulster MFC semi-finals with a comfortable 29 points win over Fermanagh at O’Neills Healy Park.

With 14 goals in their last two games, the Red Hands have been the outstanding attacking force of the series, and showed no mercy to an outclassed Erne side.

The Red Hands were virtually out of sight by the tenth minute, with two goals deflating their opponents early on.

Aidan Hegarty rifled home the first, with Darragh Donaghy also finding the net as they went nine points clear.

Michael Burns raised Erne spirits with a ninth minute goal, but the home side responded with a 1-5 salvo, skipper Conor O’Neill getting forward to net their third goal.

Dara Cathcart and Mattie McDermott has Fermanagh points, but Donaghy hit his second goal after 20 minutes, and five Ruairi McCullagh points had Tyrone firmly in command as they went in for the half-time break with a 4-11 to 1-2 advantage.

The gap widened to 22 points as McCullagh, Conor Devlin and Sean Corry added points, and while it was now all about damage limitation for Fermanagh, they broke from deep to strike for a second goal, scored by skipper Oisin Swift.

But the Red Hands responded with two more at the other end, Sheehan Fay and substitute Mattie Howe both adding to Erne woes with accomplished finishes.

Tyrone will face Monaghan in next weekend’s semi-final as they chase a third successive provincial title.

Tyrone scorers: D Donaghy 2-3 (0-1m), M Howe 1-2, A Hegarty, S Fay 1-1 each, C O’Neill 1-0, R McCullagh 0-6 (4f), N Farry 0-3 (1f), L Hughes, S Corry 0-2 each, C Devlin 0-1

Fermanagh scorers: M Burns, O Swift 1-0 each, M McDermott 0-3 (2f), D Cathcart 0-1

Tyrone:R Bradley; B Lynch, J Rafferty, J Concannon; C Devlin, C O’Neill, B Gallagher; J Corry, N Farry; D Donaghy, R McCullagh, L Hughes; S Fay, A Hegarty, S Corry.

Subs: L Lawn for Concannon (h-t), Conall Morgan for O’Neill, L Corry for S Corry (39), M Howe for McCullagh (39), T Taggart for Farry (39)

Fermanagh: C Brown; B Beattie, C Mulligan, C Jones; L McAnespy, O Swift, L King; D Cathcart, B Warnock; B Goodwin, D Flanagan, M Burns; K Prior, M McDermott, O Donohue.

Subs: N Beattie for King (46), R Hannigan for Donohue (46), M Maguire for Beattie (55), K Caldwell for Goodwin (55)

Referee: C Curran (Down).