Tyrone confirm ‘a number of players are isolating’ as squad awaits Covid 19 test results

There is a report of another Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone camp

Tyrone county board has confirmed that “a number of players” are self-isolating pending the outcome of Covid-19 tests. This follows positive tests that affected members of the county senior football panel and management prior to last weekend’s Ulster Championship final in Croke Park.

After a number of late withdrawals for that match against Monaghan, in which Tyrone won a first Ulster title in four years, the board said it decided to have all panellists and management tested for the virus.

Assistant manager Fergal Logan was unable to attend the Ulster final and players Frank Burns, Rory Brennan, Tiernan McCann and Richie Donnellly were all late losses from the panel.

In response to media reports of further cases and a possible threat to next Sunday’s All-Ireland semi final against Kerry, the Tyrone board released a short statement confirming that members of the playing panel and mentors have been tested for Covid.

“While outcomes from these tests are awaited a number of players are self-isolating; it is anticipated that all outcomes will be known by Monday and preparations can then be made for the forthcoming All-Ireland semi final with Kerry,” the statement read.

“During the past week Tyrone GAA has continued to comply, fully, with the guidelines and directives that have been issued by the Public Health Authority and by Croke Park.”

Those players who missed the Ulster final are believed to have resumed training on Tuesday last in preparation for the match against Kerry.

Covid has already impacted on the inter-county championship with Dublin hurlers hit by withdrawals before their Leinster final loss to Kilkenny. Mayo footballers have also been impacted but no match has had to be postponed. Last year Sligo had to withdraw from the championship because of Covid cases in their camp.