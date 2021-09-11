Tyrone claim fourth All-Ireland SFC title as Mayo curse their final luck again

Cathal McShane of Tyrone scores their first goal during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final win over Mayo at Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tyrone have won their fourth All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title leaving Mayo with another final defeat to get over.

Four weeks to the day since they stated they would not be able to field a team in the semi-final due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad, they have won the county’s first All-Ireland title since 2008 and their fourth in all.

In football terms they are the market-leaders in gate crashing the party. Their All-Ireland wins in 2003, 2005 and 2008 were all achieved against the head, and they were underdogs again yesterday.

But there is no better team than Tyrone to find a cause to help them to at their most belligerent, irascible, and holding their nerve when it mattered most. And let’s not forget they have magnificent footballers who are capable of implementing a system that wins key games.

An outstanding second half performance which saw them score two goals from substitute Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry were the key scores as Mayo were left with a host of regrets – not least a missed penalty from Ryan O’Donoghue in the 40th minute when they were a point behind. They also squandered three other goal scoring opportunities

Sixteen years after captaining the county to their second All-Ireland success in 2005, Brian Dooher follows in the footsteps of Kevin Heffernan (Dublin), Tony Hanahoe (Dublin) Billy Morgan (Cork) and Páidí Ó Sé (Kerry) in having skippered and managed their county to win the Sam Maguire Cup.

Dooher shares his managerial duties with Feargal Logan and they become only the second managerial duo after Kerry’s Páidí Ó Sé and Seamus MacGearailt (1997) to win an All-Ireland title. But unlike the Kerry duo they did it in their first season in charge

For Mayo it was yet another All-Ireland final to forget. This was their thirteenth appearance including two replays in the last 32 years – including seven in the last ten seasons – and they are still searching for that exclusive title.

Their plight could be summed up in the words of American author Michael Lewis ‘Experience is making the same mistake over and over again, only with greater confidence.’

Aidan O’Shea and Diarmuid O’Connor lined up for the throw-in and the Mayo captain won it; he was fouled and after a quick taken free Tommy Conroy who bulldozed past his marker and scored the opening point after 16 seconds.

Robbie Hennelly missed a 45 after his counterpart Niall Morgan messed up his first re-start. Tyrone midfielder Brian Kennedy was booked after just four minutes before a Ryan O’Donoghue free make it a two-point game.

But Tyrone kicked the next three scores – two from frees -before Mayo missed a golden goal opportunity. O’Donoghue – who was troubling his marker Michael McKernan made the initial burst before off-loading to Bryan Walsh.

He delayed his effort which allowed Morgan time to advance and save it. But the rebound fell kindly to Conor Loftus who looked set to side-foot it first time to an empty net, but Niall Sludden came from nowhere to brilliantly clear the ball off the line.

After 11 minutes without a score O’Donoghue hit Mayo’s third point but Tyrone replied straight from the kick out with Darren McCurry losing his marker Padraig O’Hora and kicking a beautiful point.

Tyrone upped the ante and starting to turn the screw in the second quarter repeatedly striping Mayo players of possession in the third quarter and counter-attacking at pace.

Mayo did create another goal chance. But after receiving a peach of a pass from O’Donoghue Aidan O’Shea’s shot from inside the square was brilliantly blocked by Ronan McNamee. Despite the miss O’Shea was one of the few Mayo forward to constantly trouble the Tyrone rearguard

Significantly Tyrone then scored three points in the spin directly from turn overs achieved deep inside their own half – and Mayo were fortunate that they didn’t concede a goal. A booming clearance from Morgan was flicked on by Conor McKenna and Darren Curry found himself clear of the cover.

He opted to shoot on sight when he ought to have either picked the ball or go around the goalkeeper and Hennelly earned his corn by saving with his foot. Morgan pointed the subsequent 45 as the Ulster champions enjoyed their best period.

Twice more Tyrone extended their lead to three, but Mayo managed to reduce it to two at the break (0-10; 0-8).

Padraig O’Hora was the central figure in two of the big plays in the last five minutes of the half. He was very fortunate not to be shown a black card after he pulled back McCurry in the 33rd minute.

Then then deep in injury time he was bundled over by Kieran McGeary on the edge of the Tyrone square after taking a pass from O’Shea. After consulting with his umpires McQuillan ruled that the foul took place outside the parallelogram. O’Donoghue, who was comfortably Mayo’s best forward in the first half, converted his fourth free.

Enda Hession replaced Michael Plunkett as the start of the second half and after Tommy Conroy drove wide from a goal chance, they had an even better opportunity in the 40th minute.

Frank Burns was booked after he halted Ryan O’Donoghue with a neck high challenge. Then when O’Donoghue’s free took a deflection and looked to be crossing the goal line Burns picked up the ball straight off the ground. But O’Donoghue’s penalty came off the angle off the upright and fell wide.

Robbie Hennelly did convert a long range free, but Tyrone struck what appeared a decisive blow in the 47th minute. Conor Meyler’s shot hung in the air long enough for substitute Cathal McShane to get ahead of Oisin Mullin and palm the ball to the Mayo net.

It was a three-point game (1-10; 0-10) at the start of the final quarter, Mayo poured forward but couldn’t get inside the Tyrone cover and were forced to shoot from long range. Seconds after Mayo reduced the deficit to two points Tyrone struck for a match winning second goal.

Kilpatrick brilliantly fielded Morgan’s re-start and his quick pass sent Conor McKenna racing through the non-existence Mayo cover before linking up with Darren McCurry who made no mistake from close range to give Tyrone a five-point advantage with 13 minutes left.

And there is no better team than Tyrone as protecting a lead. Mayo’s tale of woe was completed in injury time when midfield Matthew Ruane was red-carded after an altercation with Kilpatrick.

Scorers: Tyrone - D McCurry 1-4 (2f), C McShane 1-0, N Morgan 0-3 (2f, 1 45), N Sludden N Morgan,P Hampsey, K McGeary, M Donnelly, P Harte (1m), D Canavan 0-1 each. Mayo - R O’Donoghue 0-8 (7f), T Conroy 0-2, P Durcan, S Coen, R Hennelly, K McLoughlin, L Keegan 0-1 each.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampsey; F Burns, P Harte, K McGeary; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, M O’Neill, N Sludden; B McCurry, M Donnelly, C McKenna. Subs: C McShane for Donnelly 44, D Canavan for O’Neill 53, B McDonnelly for Kennedy 56, P Donaghy for McKenna 68, T McCann for Kilpatrick 70 +3.

Mayo: R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin M Ruane, C Loftus; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, B Walsh; K McLoughlin, T Conroy, R O’Donoghue. Subs: E Hession for Plunkett ht; J Flynn for O’Hora 52, D Coen for Walsh 61,A Orme for Loftus 68, J Carr for McLoughlin 70 +4.

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).