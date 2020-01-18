Tyrone powered to an eighth Dr McKenna Cup title in nine years as they overcame Monaghan in Saturday night's final at the Athletic Grounds.

Tyrone claim eighth McKenna Cup in nine years with victory over Monaghan

Frank Burns led the line with authority as an influential target-man, while substitute Darren McCurry made a big impact in the holders’ attack

Burns Michael O'Neill and Daniel Kerr sent over points for the holders, and after a sluggish start, Conor McCarthy got the Farney men on level terms with a couple of well taken scores.

The sides were level at 0-3 each when McCurry came off the bench on 24 minutes to ignite the fire in Tyrone's attack.

He slotted over three delightful points, two of them off his weaker right foot, and set up another for Kieran McGeary.

And with Frank Burns operating effectively as target man, the Red Hands found their focus, easing into a 0-8 to 0-3 lead by the halfway stage.

A second half lacking in intensity and adventure saw Tyrone keep their noses in front with a couple of Ronan O'Neill scores.

Shane Carey and McCarthy, with his third, kept Seamus McEnaney's men in touch, but they struggled to break down Tyrone's packed defence.

Monaghan went route one in the closing stages as they hunted the goal that would rescue their challenge, but Hugh Pat McGeary and Niall Kelly made important interventions.

O’Neill pushed Tyrone's lead out to six points, but Monaghan pulled back a stoppage time goal through Barry McBennett, who rolled the ball to the net after Dessie Ward’s effort had come back off a post.

But it came too late to set up a big finish, as the holders held out for yet another success in a competition they have dominated since the early noughties.

Scorers: Tyrone - R O’Neill 0-4 (1f) D McCurry 0-3, R O’Neill 0-3 (1f), K McGeary, F Burns, D Kerr, M O’Neill. Monaghan - B McBennett 1-0, C McCarthy 0-3, S Carey 0-2 (1f).

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Quinn, R McNamee, HP McGeary; M Cassidy, M O'Neill, T McCann; C Cavanagh, C Grugan; C Meyler, D Mulgrew, K McGeary; R O'Neill, F Burns, D Kerr. Subs: D McCurry for Mulgrew (24), B McDonnell for Cavanagh (h-t), N Sludden for M O'Neill, N Kelly for McNamee (56).

Monaghan: C Forde; C Walshe, D Wylie, C Boyle; S Carey, R Wylie, P Keenan; N Kearns, B McBennett; MP O’Dowd, R McAllister, D Ward; C McCarthy, K McEnaney, P Donnelly. Subs: K Duffy for Walshe (3), D Malone for Donnelly (h-t), K O'Connell for Boyle (45), R McAnespie for O’Dowd (52), K Hughes for McEnaney (66).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).

