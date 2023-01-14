Tyrone book McKenna Cup final spot with five-point win over Cavan

Tyrone booked their place in the Dr McKenna Cup final as they edged past Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

They had to work hard to break down a stubborn home side in the second half, but their quality shone through in the end against the Division Three outfit.

Cavan trailed by four early in the second half, but narrowed the gap to one, before the 2021 All-Ireland champions regained control with a strong final quarter.

Oisin Brady, Gerard Smith, Brandon Boylan and Killian Clarke were all on target for Cavan inside the opening ten minutes, but they managed just one further score before the break, as a slicker Reed Hand side took control.

Darragh Canavan and Cathal McShane fired over two points each, and Rory Donnelly, Richie Donnelly and Peter Og McCartan were also on target.

With Conn Kilpatrick and Richie Donnelly dominating the midfield battle and David Mulgrew lively and creative, Tyrone hit seven on the spin before Cian Madden slotted over a late Cavan point.

Tyrone led by 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval, and went four ahead, but the home side closed the gap to one with a long range free from goalkeeper Raymond Galligan.

But the Red Hands finished strongly, with Canavan bringing his tally to four as they shot five of game’s the last six points, including well taken efforts from substitutes Mattie Donnelly, Niall Sludden and Liam Nugent.

Scorers – Cavan: O Brady 0-4 (2f), R Galligan (f), D McVeety, G Smith, K Clarke (m), C Madden, B Boylan (m) 0-1 each. Tyrone: D Canavan 0-4, C McShane 0-3, M McKernan 0-2, L Nugent, N Sludden, M Donnelly R Donnelly, P Og McCartan Richard Donnelly 0-1 each.

Cavan: R Galligan; E Finnegan, P Faulkner, N Carolan; C Brady, D McVeety, T Madden; C Brady, K Clarke; C Madden, G Smith, D Brady; B Boylan, R O’Neill, O Brady. Subs: C Moynagh for C Brady, J Cooke for Carolan, Brian O’Rourke for D Brady, E Maguire for C Brady, C Madden for Boylan, S Smith for Madden, C Reilly for Finnegan.

Tyrone: N Morgan; N McCarron, C Munroe, M McKernan; C Quinn, P Harte, P Og McCartan; Richie Donnelly C Kilpatrick; Rory Donnelly, K McGeary, D Jones; D Canavan, C McShane, D Mulgrew. Subs: R Jones for D Jones, C Meyler for Rory Donnelly, N Devlin for McCartan, N Sludden for McGeary, F Burns for Richie Donnelly, L Nugent for Canavan, M Donnelly for McShane, E McNabb for Mulgrew.

Referee: S Murphy (Armagh).