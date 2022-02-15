Tyrone and Armagh players sent off to learn suspension fate

Referee David Gough shows a red card to Kieran McGeary of Tyrone, left, before also issuing red cards to Peter Harte and Michael McKernan during their Allianz Football League Division 1 clash. Credit: Sportsfile

THE five players sent off in last week’s Allianz Division 1 league match in Armagh’s Athletic Grounds will find out this morning if proposed one-match suspensions will apply.

Four Tyrone players – Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Paudie Hampsey and Kieran McGeary – in addition to Armagh’s Greg McCabe, were all dismissed near the end of the game as a melee broke out.

All five have since opted to challenge the one-match bans that have been proposed by the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) and those hearings took place last night.

Referee David Gough has reported the players for contribution to a melee, an offence that carries a one-match ban and the onus was on the respective counties to prove that what the match official said they had done didn’t happen. The incident and subsequent disciplinary action are being seen as a test case for such altercations, which are not always dealt with in accordance with the rules by match officials.

CCCC had the option of bringing proposed charges against a number of other players from both sides who were caught up in the incident but opted to leave it as the referee saw it.

Meanwhile, Meath manager Andy McEntee will serve a one-match ban after he was ordered off near the end of their Division 2 match with Roscommon last week.