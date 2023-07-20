Tyrone ace Darragh Canavan insists panel wants Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan to remain in charge

Tyrone star Darragh Canavan believes the Red Hand panel would be delighted to have managerial pair Brian Dooher and Feargal Logan remain at the helm.

Their three year term came to an end with a 12 point defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland quarter final, a disappointing end to a stint that had started with All-Ireland glory in 2021.

But Canavan insists it would be a ‘good thing’ for Tyrone football if they stayed on.

“Definitely,” replied the PwC/GPA Player of the month winner for June. “We haven’t really heard much since the (Kerry) game but the players will always back them two boys, no matter what their decision is.

“Yeah look, if they wanted to come back for another year, another few years, it would definitely be a good thing for Tyrone.

“It’s up to them, but they’ll definitely have the backing of the players no matter what.”

Tyrone have disappointed since their 2021 win and Canavan insists the buck stops with the players.

“At the end of the day it’s down to the players to perform and go out on the pitch and do what they (the management) are asking you to do. They’ll always have the backing of the player no matter what their choice is.

“I’ve had a good three years anyway, so if they want to come back by all means, we’re happy with that.”

Tyrone had no response to Kerry’s second half surge leaving Canavan with ‘regret’.

“Still disappointed to be honest, I’d far rather be just after playing a game there at the weekend. I thought we did alright in the first half, then in the second half we just seemed to completely run out of legs, fell a bit flat or a bit dead.

“I don’t know what really went wrong, we would’ve hoped to have put up a better showing than we did. Definitely still disappointed, a bit of regret there still.

“At the end of the day we didn’t perform and they definitely deserved their win, so we couldn’t really have any complaints. They were more up for it and played better football. They deserved the win so no complaints from our side, definitely not.”

