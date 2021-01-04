Two-time All-Star goalkeeper David Clarke calls time on Mayo career

Mayo goalkeeper David Clarke has brought the curtain down on a 20-year inter-county career less than a month after their recent All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Dublin.

Clarke confirmed his retirement today having given two decades of service to his county in a glittering career which saw him make 133 competitive appearances for Mayo.

His playing days with Mayo may have finished without an elusive All-Ireland SFC medal, but the 37-year-old collected eight Connacht titles and two League crowns along the way as well as two All-Star awards for his superb performances between the posts.

In a short statement released on the Mayo GAA website, Clarke said: "Today I have decided it is the right time for me to step away from the Mayo Senior Football Team. I have lived my dream and taken so much form the experience.

"To the Mayo supporters, thank you for the support, it does make a difference. To all the players I have played with, it was an honour to wear the jersey with you. I now look forward to giving more time to my club and returning to being a Mayo fan again."

Clarke famously pipped Dublin net-minder Stephen Cluxton to the goalkeeping All-Star award in 2017 while he was controversially dropped for their 2016 All-Ireland final replay meeting with the Dubs when Stephen Rochford opted for Rob Hennelly ahead of the Ballina Stephenites clubman.

His exit comes hot on the heels of Donal Vaughan's retirement with James Horan's squad for 2021 set to feature even more fresh faces as Mayo look to end their 70-year All-Ireland famine later this year.

