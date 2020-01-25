79 minutes and 30 seconds in tonight's League opener, David Clifford stood over a free to prevent Kerry losing again to Dublin in Croke Park.

Two goals, two red cards and two late points see Farrell era open with a bang as Dublin and Kerry battle to a draw

Having lit up the ground in the first half with a goal of immense quality, Clifford faded notably in a scrappy and tense second half.

Referee Seán Hurson helped by moving the kick up for dissent but Clifford's left-footed strike was true and the ball dropped high and directly over Evan Comerford's cross bar.

Kerry scraped a draw.

As the teams let each other know what they thought of each other after the final whistle, the suspicion was that no other game this side of July will mean quite so much to either team.

On the occasion of Dessie Farrell's first league game as manager, they almost started the decade as they habitually spent the last one: beating Kerry.

All the old traits were there. All the same winning habits.

In the 74th minute tonight, they took possession of the ball, went over and back and forced a free that looked like they would again squeak a win that looked unlikely at different stages in the second half when Kerry led by three.

The battle lines were drawn at eight o'clock on Friday night and noon today when the respective teams were named.

For all the talk of phoney wars, Kerry took to Croke Park tonight with 11 of the teams that started last year's All-Ireland final replay.

Dublin had nine.

In his first league game, Farrell went with as strong a team as he could possibly have named, bar Paul Mannion – la ate withdrawal.

They started like it too.

After 14 minutes, Dublin were 0-5 to 0-1 up.

Contained within that were a couple of gems, not least Kevin McManamon's fine left-footed effort.

When Kerry got going, they found crevasses in the Dublin defence that don't exist in summer.

Unsurprisingly, Clifford didn't even require that.

Davy Byrne started authoritatively on Kerry's new captain but when he got going, he was unstoppable.

His goal in the 18th minute brought Croke Park to its feet.

First he rounded Byrne, then duped Eoin Murchan into a tackle – all the while displaying delicate control and balance – before finally, burying a left foot shot under Evan Comerford.

For all his balletic flourishes, Clifford had stiff competition for the half's most stylish and influential player in Brian Fenton.

The Raheny man kicked four form play in the half, each finished with his customary grace and Seán O'Shea struggled badly in their match-up.

His final point put Dublin 1-10 to 1-9 up at half-time but Kerry scored the first three points of the half, taking good advantage of a temporary extra man after Eric Lowndes was black carded and under new rule, sent to the sin bin for ten minutes.

Paul Murphy kicked two of those but mostly, the second half lacked for any fluidity.

Partly, it was because the hits were harder. But there was a palpable sense from Kerry that they were determined to a turn a winning position against Dublin in Croke Park into a victory.

Dublin were reduced to 14 men for the rest of the game when Lowndes walked for a second card – a yellow to add to his earlier black.

But Kerry were dogged.

They prevented a Dublin forward from scoring from play from the 14th minute of the game until substitute Aaron Byrne scored in the 67th minute.

But as is their wont, Dublin came with a late power play.

They hemmed Kerry in, winning three of Shane Ryan's kick-outs in a row and nosed in front when Niall Scully tapped over following a lay-off from Ciarán Kilkenny.

Paul Geaney equalised with a free.

Cue Dublin's late, well-honed routine of possession and enticement, eventually forcing Kerry to concede a routine free for Dean Rock to convert.

Clifford, however, stood up to prevent Kerry suffering another dispiriting loss to the All-Ireland champions.

SCORERS – Dublin: D Rock 1-6 (1-0 pen, 6f), B Fenton 0-4, C Kilkenny 0-3 (1m), C McHugh 0-2 (1m), J McCarthy, A Byrne, N Scully, K McManamon 0-1 each. Kerry: D Clifford 1-3 S O'Shea 0-5 (5f), J O'Donoghue 0-3, P Murphy 0-2, G Crowley, G O'Brien, S O'Brien, P Geaney (f), Kearney 0-1 each

DUBLIN: E Comerford; D Byrne, P McMahon, E Murchan; E Lowndes, J Small, J McCarthy; B Fenton, B Howard; N Scully, C Kilkenny, K McManamon; C McHugh, P Andrews, D Rock. Subs: P Mannion for Andrews (43), S Bugler for McManamon (52), A Byrne for McHugh (55), R O'Carroll for McMahon (64), D O'Brien for Bugler (78)

KERRY: S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaoich; P Murphy, S Enright, G Crowley; S O'Shea, A Spillane; G O'Brien, P Geaney, S O'Brien; J O'Donoghue, T Walsh, D Clifford. Subs: L Kearney for A Spillane (16 inj), G O'Sullivan for Ó Beaglaoich (33 inj), K Spillane for O'Donoghue (50), M Burns for Walsh (58)

REF: S Hurson (Tyrone)

