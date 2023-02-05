Two goals in 11 seconds decisive for Meath

Manus Doherty of Clare in action against Meath's Cillian O’Sullivan during their game in Navan

TWO first-half goals in the space of 11 seconds propelled Meath to a second win in Division 2 at a packed Pairc Tailteann.

The goals arrived midway through the half with Donal Lenihan accounting for the first after getting between his marker and the keeper to fist a Ronan Jones delivery to the net. From the kick-out, keeper David Sexton sent his effort straight to Jordan Morris who gratefully accepted the gift and finished low to the corner.

That left the hosts leading 3-2 to 0-2 and while Clare fought gamely throughout and reduced the deficit to three points by the 44th minute, they never recovered from those quick-fire goals.

The Royals’ fourth goal, a fine effort by Jason Scully from a Ronan Jones pass on 59 minutes, firmly ended Clare’s hopes of putting back-to-back wins together following their opening round success against Louth. It brought Meath’s goal tally so far in the campaign to seven.

Lenihan, brother of Middlesbrough defender Darragh, also struck for his side’s opening goal, finishing soccer style at the near post after Morris had prevented the ball from going out over the endline.

Clare, who ended Meath’s championship hopes in the All-Ireland qualifiers in 2022, dominated throughout the second quarter during which they outscored their opponents’ five points to one, leaving the half-time score 3-3 to 0-7.

The Banner continued on the front foot at the start of the second half before wind-assisted Meath responded with a number of crucial scores.

Colm Collins’ side hit five unanswered points in the closing stages but it was their defensive frailties which proved costly.

SCORERS – Meath: D Lenihan 2-2 (0-2f), J Morris 1-2 (1f, 1m), J Scully 1-1, J O’Connor, D McGowan, D Campion 0-1 each. Clare: E McMahon 0-5 (3f), G Cooney 0-3 (2f), M McInerney 0-2f, P Lillis, D Bohannon, J Malone, D Coughlan, P Collins, A Griffin 0-1 each.

MEATH – H Hogan 7; A O’Neill 7, M Flood 7, C Hickey 7; H O’Higgins 6, D Keogan 7, J O’Connor 7; R Jones 9, D McGowan 6; C O’Sullivan 7, J Scully 8, D Campion 7; J Morris 7, D Lenihan 8, S Walsh 5. Subs: D Moriarty 6 for Walsh (13), B Conlon 6 for McGowan (49), S Crosby 6 for Campion (52), R Clarke 6 for Hickey (57), S McEntee for Scully (67).

CLARE – D Sexton 6; M Doherty 6, C Brennan 6, R Lanigan 6; C O’Dea 6, P Lillis 8, A Sweeney 7; C O’Connor 7, D Bohannon 8; J Malone 7, C Downes 6, D Coughlan 7; P Collins 7, E McMahon 7, G Cooney 7. Subs: A Griffin 7 for Downes (h-t), I Ugweru 6 for Coughlan (49), D Walsh 6 for Sweeney (54), M McInerney 7 for Cooney (59), D Keating for Connor (67).

REF – N Cullen ( Tyrone)