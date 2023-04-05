| 10°C Dublin

Two goals from Ben Corkery sees Meath past Westmeath in Leinster MFC

Meath 2-10 Westmeath 0-10

Close

Meath won back-to-back Leinster minor titles in 2020 and 2021. Image: Sportsfile.

Two well-taken goals, one in either half, by corner forward Ben Corkery helped Meath to a flattering six-point win against neighbours Westmeath in Kinnegad.

Westmeath got off to a great start with a terrific point from outstanding wing back Aodhan Curran after 40 seconds. However, a wonderful solo goal by Corkery in the tenth minute put Meath into a lead they would never relinquish.

