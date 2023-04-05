Two goals from Ben Corkery sees Meath past Westmeath in Leinster MFC

Two well-taken goals, one in either half, by corner forward Ben Corkery helped Meath to a flattering six-point win against neighbours Westmeath in Kinnegad.

Westmeath got off to a great start with a terrific point from outstanding wing back Aodhan Curran after 40 seconds. However, a wonderful solo goal by Corkery in the tenth minute put Meath into a lead they would never relinquish.

The same player then added a point. The home team were wasteful and the Royal County lads were fortunate to be ahead by 1-3 to 0-3 at the break.

A low-trajectory point from midfielder James Mitchell reduced the gap a minute after play resumed.

A great hat-trick of points from Shane Cully (one of them from a free) left the deficit at the bare minimum (1-6 to 0-8) midway through the second half.

However, try as they might, the Lake County lads could not draw level and when Corkery scored his second goal in the 50th minute, Meath were in control again.

Three late points from sub John Harkin, including two frees, sealed the win.

Scorers - Meath: B Corkery 2-1, C Commons, J Harkin (2f) 0-3 each, D Donnelly, P Crawley (m), B Smyth (f) 0-1 each. Westmeath: S Cully 0-4 (2f), J Mitchell 0-2 (1m), A Curran, C Geary, D O'Connor, K Connell 0-1 each.

Meath: B Colfer; O Maloney, O O'Neill, J Gormley; C Liggan, T Sheridan, P White; C Commons, O Yorke; B Smyth, E Armstrong, C Duggan; P Crawley, D Donnelly, B Corkery.

Subs: M McIvor for Duggan (34), N Maguire for White (38), J Harkin for Smyth (43), A Gormley for Crawley (60+1), M Magno for Commons (inj., 60+2).

Westmeath: C Butler Dolan; J Murtagh, C Whitney, A Maguire; C Leech, N Pierson, A Curran; E Conlon, J Mitchell; C Geary, D O'Connor, C Rigney; S Cully, R Kelly, J Casey.

Subs: M Thornton for Rigney (35), D O'Brien for Leech (46), K Connell for O'Connor (48), O O'Hara for Geary (inj., 54), C Daly for Curran (inj., 59).

Ref: K Williamson (Offaly).