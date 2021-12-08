| 4.8°C Dublin

Two events went under the radar recently - and they show why the GAA is in trouble

Pat Spillane

Cathal McShane and Oisín Mullin clash in the All-Ireland final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Cathal McShane and Oisín Mullin clash in the All-Ireland final. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Only eagle-eyed GAA fanatics would have paid attention to two recent GAA events.

The 2022 draft fixture list was published, and the provincial football championships draws were made.

