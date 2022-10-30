Two Conors, Love and McShea, lead Enniskillen cruise to Fermanagh title

A rampant Enniskillen showed just how goals win games in this one-sided decider at Brewster Park.

The winners were superior in all departments and were never really pushed by a lethargic Erne Gaels, who are the reigning SFL champions.

Two cracking first-half goals from dual star Conor McShea and Conor Love gave the Enniskillen boys a firm platform at the break (2-5 to 0-4) as they secured their first Fermanagh county title since 2006.

Love copper-fastened their superiority after the break when he sprinted down the wing and slid a shot to the net.

For a badly out-gunned Erne Gaels, county star Ultan Kelm tried hard to rally his troops, but he and his bewildered colleagues got little change out of the Enniskillen defence.

Enniskillen struck for the first of two superb goals in the 12th minute as McShea finished a fabulous six-man move to the net. ​

It got even better for Enniskillen as they grabbed a great second goal after a seven-man move ended with Love calmly tapping the ball home.

Normal service resumed after the break, with Love getting their third goal on 43 minutes.

Scorers – Enniskillen: C Love 2-1; C McShea 1-0; C Jones (f), J Reihill (f) 0-3 each; C Watson 0-2; N McDermott, C Smith and C Kelly 0-1 each. Erne: Ultan Kelm 0-4; Ryan Lyons 0-3f; O Johnston, A Kelm (f), J McCann 0-1 each.

Enniskillen Gaels – C Newman; J Tierney, A Nolan, J Ferguson; J Horan, J Cassidy, C Watson; B Horan, R O’Callaghan; N McDermott, C Jones, C McShea; C Love, R McDonnell, J Reihill. Subs: P Reihill for McDermott (40), C Smith for C Watson (47), R Bogue for R McDonnell (52), R Beattie for Jack Tierney (58), Conor Kelly for Conor Love (60).

Erne Gaels – B Ryder; C Keown, P Ward, J McCann; U Kelm, B Mullin, O Kelm; M Óg McGarrigle, G McGloin; M Gilfedder, R Lyons, A Kelm; T McCaffrey, O Johnston, B McCann. Subs: S Rooney for McCann (h-t).

Ref – J Lewis (Newtownbutler)