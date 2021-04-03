Turns out the Dublin boys aren't so clever after all

My first reaction on Thursday when I heard about the Dublin training session was that it must be an April Fool’s joke.

I fully expected someone to emerge during the day to tell us all to lighten up a bit and smile.

By the end of the day, though, it was no laughing matter for Dessie Farrell, who was hung, drawn and quartered and then thrown to the wolves by his own county board.

In many ways, Farrell’s three-month suspension was a pre-emptive strike by the board. After Paddy Tally of Down getting an eight-week suspension and Ronan McCarthy of Cork getting 12, there can be little doubt but that Farrell was going to get at least the same as McCarthy from Croke Park. So it was a bit like Cowboy Joe cutting the baddies off at the pass.

Some might take the cynical view and think that by moving now Dublin will have their manager back before the real business of the season begins. In the case of Tally and McCarthy there was really no sanction as there was no GAA activity. This is a bit different though.

The championship will start around the end of June and Farrell will be back by then unless the Croke Park authorities spike the Dublin guns and impose a heavier sanction. Or, if the whole saga dragged on a few weeks through an investigation by Croke Park, a lengthier suspension could see him miss the season. Croke Park could also ask for the names of the players involved and suspend all of them too. That would make the year interesting.

No matter what angle you take on this it is very embarrassing for the Dublin County Board. It showed that they had no control over their own players or their management team. You might (rightly) say that’s the same as most counties but at a somewhat precarious time it hardly helps the case for a fuller reopening of GAA activities at all levels when the brand leader gives the two fingers to their own county board, the GAA at central level and the Government.

Not only that but it blows the idea of the clever Dubs right out of the water. On this showing they are just as thick as their country cousins. Did they really feel that nobody would notice some of the highes- profile players in the country slipping in and out of Innisfails at an ungodly hour? Some of the players were driving sponsored cars. The greatest intelligence is learning by observation and obviously there was some people who noticed what was going on or players who let the word slip.

Nothing remains secret for long in this digital age and this must rank alongside the Beacon Hospital vaccine saga as the biggest unforced error of the year so far.

This was hardly the only time they had trained. They would have been very unfortunate to have been caught on their maiden voyage and I wonder what time the rest of the squad were training.

In that way the Dublin County Board could be forgiven for suspending Dessie Farrell for a week for breaching the GAA guidelines and six months for stupidity. With no date for adult club training yet released by Government — or whoever governs the country at the moment — then it makes the GAA case for a quicker and wider reopening all the harder.

This incident is a bad personal blow for Farrell so quickly after completing the six-in-a-row and without a competitive game since. Such a fall from grace can be long and hard and is best described by John Milton in Paradise Lost: “From morn to noon he fell, from noon to dewy eve, a summer’s day; and with the setting sun dropped from the zenith like a falling star.”

Dublin took the right course by putting their hands up, admitting guilt and administering punishment. A lot of other counties would launch an investigation which could take forever. This showed a bit of moral fibre in Dublin GAA circles because it cannot be easy to suspend an All-Ireland-winning manager. Few others would have the guts to do it.

It must be galling too for those all over the country who are abiding by the rules, to a greater or lesser extent, that the Dublin squad should demonstrate such high-handed arrogance. There are few if any county players who are not meeting in threes or fours in public parks or other greenfield sites to have a kick around as well as following a set fitness programme laid down by their management team.

Yet the Dubs took that to a higher level and if every other team were a mile behind before the official starting gun was fired, then they are even further in the rear view mirror with Dublin kicking off organised training in advance. The chances are that Dublin would win the All-Ireland with very little training.

It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that this also suggests the Dublin players are so hungry for action that they just slipped the leash. It is an admirable quality in these players who continue to be so self-motivated but that is not the point. If they could not resist an early morning session they should have worn wigs and dark glasses so Joe Public could have mistaken them for a highly motivated Innisfails club team who are anxious for a successful year once hostilities resume.

Most people like myself are completely frustrated by the policy of not allowing football and hurling teams to go back training. I have made the case for young people to return and cannot see the sense of having to wait until the end of April before kids can kick around on a Saturday morning.

It all seems to be related to keeping schools open and while I can see it from that point they are hardly connected, as medical evidence has suggested that there is no example of a case of Covid emanating from contact sport. The issue then is managing the movement of people safely when they are dropping off or collecting players. That was carried out with military precision last year by clubs and they would do it even better this time round.

All of this might seem sensible to those in power but the heavy hand of Nphet hangs over all decisions, with a great fear of further spread should the restrictions be eased. So you should always judge these situations by what you would do responsibly if you had to make these decisions. Mine would be to open up all GAA training and put the onus on clubs to police their own. It would be done. As it is the greatest threat to public health are groups who do not abide by any guidelines and the vast majority of those are not looking to get back training with any club.

There was a time in history when Daniel O’Connell saw England’s difficulty as Ireland’s opportunity. There are plenty of counties who might think like that with Dublin now. Only about 31 on the last count. To really make this year appealing the GAA should suspend a number of Dublin players namely Stephen Cluxton, Brian Fenton, Brian Howard, Ciarán Kilkenny, James McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan. And if they were not training they should be suspended for lying in bed! That might give everyone else a chance.

Then of course Dublin will be on the look-out for a new manager. The focus will now shift to Mick Galvin. If the Dubs are stuck there are two up-and-coming men who could do a good job for them in their hour of need, Pat Gilroy or Jim Gavin. So in case anyone might think this will seriously affect Dublin going forward, then be careful what you wish for.