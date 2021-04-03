| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Turns out the Dublin boys aren't so clever after all

Colm O'Rourke

Dublin GAA players at secret training session Expand

Close

Dublin GAA players at secret training session

Dublin GAA players at secret training session

Dublin GAA players at secret training session

My first reaction on Thursday when I heard about the Dublin training session was that it must be an April Fool’s joke.

I fully expected someone to emerge during the day to tell us all to lighten up a bit and smile.

By the end of the day, though, it was no laughing matter for Dessie Farrell, who was hung, drawn and quartered and then thrown to the wolves by his own county board.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy