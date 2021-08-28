| 12°C Dublin

Trying to win an All-Ireland with a one-man team is a precarious business, as Kerry keep finding out

Joe Brolly

Tyrone are tough and ruthless and full of football

Kerry's David Clifford during the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach Expand

Kerry's David Clifford during the All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach

I am reminded of Enda Gormley’s words at the final whistle of the 2003 All-Ireland. “You have to hand it to those hateful Tyrone b******s!”

Tyrone came onto the field relaxed and chatty for the game, which reminded me of their arrival onto Croke Park that day in 2003 against the favourites and reigning champions Armagh.

“Look at them,” my brother Proinnsias texted me on that occasion, “look at how relaxed they are. Armagh are in deep shit.”

