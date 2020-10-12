Triple injury blow for Cork as Tomas Clancy and Ciaran Sheehan to miss season with Kevin Crowley out 'short-term'

Cork’s Tomás Clancy in action against Cormac Costello, Dublin, in their Allianz Football League, Division 1 meeting in Croke Park in March 2016, which was the last time the counties have played a competitive fixture. Photo by Sportsfile

Cork have been dealt a triple injury blow with the confirmation that Tomas Clancy, Ciaran Sheehan and Kevin Crowley are unlikely to play any further part for the county’s footballers this year.

An Achilles injury has sidelined Clancy while former AFL man Sheehan has knee trouble.

There is some hope for Crowley however as he is due to undergo a procedure on his shoulder that will rule him out in “the short term.”

The trio join long term absentee Liam O’Donovan (cruciate) on the sidelines for Ronan McCarthy’s men as the Rebels ramp up preparations for Saturday's return to action when they face Louth in a division three clash in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

"Obviously you're aware of Liam O'Donovan who's long-term out,” McCarthy said in a briefing on Monday night.

“Tomás Clancy Fermoy, it looks like Christmas before he's back. He was stretchered off in a club championship game. He's a very bad calf tear and some Achilles damage. Christmas should get him back up and running.

"Kevin Crowley, at this stage his shoulder, a knock in a club championship game, he's had issues with his shoulder so he'll need a procedure on that so that'll rule him out in the short term for us.

"And Ciaran Sheehan had a minor procedure on his knee last week so that'll mean he'll have no part to play in the league or championship for us this year.”

Read More

And McCarthy also confirmed that Sean White and Sean Powter are also struggling with hamstring trouble.

“Sean White came back in with us and was fine, was training. He nicked his hamstring in a club hurling championship game for Clonakilty. We expect him back this week. He should, we hope, train (on Wednesday). Certainly, join in a lot of the session.

“Sean Powter was back in with us and was training very well. He gave his a small little nick, as well. Both players are players with a history of hamstring trouble and you are obviously going to be cautious with them. As I say, Sean White should be back training fully this week at some stage. Powter could be a bit longer than that, but he has just started back running. We’ll see how we progress with him, but given his history over the last three years, we’ll take it cautiously.”

Cork need just one more point to confirm their promotion back to division two from their remaining league games, after which all attention will turn to their Munster SFC semi-final clash with Kerry on November 8.

Online Editors