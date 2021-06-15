Triple All-Star Paul Mannion says 'heavy' inter-county commitment prompted Dublin departure

Paul Mannion opted out of the Dublin panel ahead of the 2021 season. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

PAUL Mannion has shed some light on his decision to leave the Dublin football panel, revealing he had "lost a bit of balance" in other areas of his life due to the commitment of time.

Mannion, an All Star in every season between 2017 and ’19, stressed that the escalating demands of inter-county football was the sole reason he decided to walk away after last year’s championship.

Speaking at an event to mark the PwC All Stars 50th anniversary, Mannion revealed: "it just got to a point where I had other things going on and I wanted to just spend time on that and doing other things, whether it’s work or family life, friends, social weekends, stuff like that, over the last kind of year or so probably lost that bit of balance.

"I just felt the commitment of the inter-county game... just pretty heavy, I guess."

Mannion, who recently turned 28, rejected suggestions that he had ceased to enjoy playing for Dublin, insisting it was “the best thing I’ve ever been part of.”

"People ask me ‘are you fed up?’ or ‘were you sick of it?’ That’s not the case at all, it’s the best thing I’ve ever been a part of, I loved being a part of it.

"But we talk all the time about the commitment inter-county players give and it is a really big commitment. You can’t do it forever and it just got to the point where I’ve been doing it for a fair number of years now and I just want to spend time on other things. That’s really it, there is no big major reason other than that."

The six-time All-Ireland medallist said he only finalised his decision in recent months after last year’s squad were invited back for 2021.

Asked whether Covid-19 restrictions had affected his stance, Mannion stated: "I’d say maybe in an alternate way, like.

"The break we had last year where you could do different things and you could spend time on different things.

"I’d say that did maybe open my mind to how much time I actually do have, free time. I do have what I would otherwise be spending on training.

"I enjoyed that time off and that break last year, that probably fed into my thought process as well thinking ‘jeez, remember what it was like last year and being able to do different things.’ So in that way, a little bit, but not in any other sense."