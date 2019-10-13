Trillick lift eighth Tyrone SFC championship with victory over Errigal Ciaran

Trillick, inspired by a towering defensive performance from Rory Brennan, lifted their eighth Tyrone SFC title with a hard-earned win over a determined and defensive Errigal Ciaran side at Healy Park yesterday.

This was a more comfortable success than the two points margin would suggest, with Errigal’s Peter Harte netting a stoppage time penalty.

having won a surprise O’Neill Cup title back in 2015 as a newly promoted team, the St Macartan’s were expected to establish themselves as a force in the Red Hand county, but it has taken them another four years to get back to the pinnacle.

"The satisfying thing is that they weren’t satisfied with that 2015 championship, that they were willing to kick on and hope to win other championships," said manager Nigel Seaney.

"Even though we suffered disappointment this last two or three years which knocked that back, it’s pleasing to see that the group didn’t fracture or break up.

"They stayed true to what they were looking at, and all of a sudden, they have started to hit the level of performances now that everyone knows they are capable of."

Trillick's Lee Brennan in action against Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory and Peter Harte of Errigal Ciaran during the Tyrone SFC final at Healy Park in Omagh, Tyrone. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Trillick’s early energy saw them fire over scores through Ryan Gray, Lee Brennan and wing back Michael Gallagher, with a superb effort, to go three ahead after as many minutes.

It took some time for Errigal to get their match-ups sorted, and when they did, they settled into a defence-minded approach designed to frustrate their opponents.

And they struck it lucky in the sixth minute when Joe Maguire’s short kick-out was returned by Daire Gallagher, but the Trillick goalkeeper was dispossessed by teenager Odhran Robinson, who rolled the ball into an empty net.

Errigal failed to build on that unexpected boost, failing to add another first half score as they retreated into their defensive shell.

Trillick struggled to find openings as they probed from deep, but they did manage to tag on scores through James Garrity and Brennan, from a 45 metre free, to go in at the break with a 0-5 to 1-1 lead.

Mattie Donnelly pressed up to full forward, picking off a couple of scores, while Rory Brennan inspired with a string of perfectly timed and beautifully executed challenges.

Lee Brennan was on song from dead balls, nailing a couple of long range efforts, with corner back Damian Kelly also pushing up to score as the Reds went five clear.

Errigal had gone 40 minutes without a score, and they were still struggling to find a way through until late on, when Harte drilled home a penalty, awarded for a foul on Pauric McAnenly.

SCORERS - Trillick: L Brennan 0-5 (3f, 1 ’45), M Donnelly 0-2, J Garrity, R Donnelly, R Gray, M Gallagher, D Kelly 0-1 each. Errigal Ciaran: P Harte 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1f, 0-1 ’45), O Robinson 1-0, Cormac Quinn 0-1.

Trillick: J Maguire; S O’Donnell, R Kelly, D Kelly; M Gallagher, D Gallagher, R Brennan; R Donnelly, G McCarron; M Donnelly, N Donnelly, R Gray; L Gray, L Brennan, J Garrity. Subs: N Gormley for N Donnelly (58), D McQuaid for M Gallagher (64)

Errigal Ciaran: D McAnenly; Ciaran Quinn, A McCrory, Cormac Quinn; S Tierney, N Kelly, P O’Hanlon; B McDonnell, E Kelly, P McAnenly, P Harte, R McRory; O Robinson, Darren Canavan, M Kavanagh. Subs: J Oguz for Robinson (h-t), D McDermott for O’Hanlon (38), Darragh Canavan for Darren Canavan (40), T Canavan for E Kelly (45), S McRory for R McRory (52), T Colhoun for Tierney (57)

Referee: Eamonn McHugh (Aghyaran).

Online Editors