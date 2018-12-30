Tributes paid to former Wexford footballer Scott Doran who passes away aged 44

Wexford GAA has paid tribute to former forward Scott Doran, who has passed away at the age of 44.

Wexford GAA has paid tribute to former forward Scott Doran, who has passed away at the age of 44.

Doran, who made his Wexford debut in 1992 and played for the county for 14 years, was described as being "nationally recognised as one of our top footballers & wore the purple and gold jersey for over 14 years".

The Kilmore man moved to London and played for them in the 2005 Connacht Championship before returning to Wexford in 2007.

"In 2003 Scott got the medal he so craved when we captured the County Junior Football title and his reaction after the game showed how much it meant to him as on his knees, he beat the ground with joy," a statement read.

"What most people didn’t know was Scott had broken his jaw in the semi-final and then would go on to lead the team to a Leinster final while still suffering from the same injury.

"For anyone lucky enough to see Scott play memories will be plentiful, cherish them as you seen a magician in action. Scott possessed a wand of a left foot, a brain too fast for many and the strength of a lion."

Online Editors