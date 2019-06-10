Tributes paid following the death of Mayo All Ireland winner Padraig Carney

Tributes have been paid to Mayo All Ireland winner Padraig Carney, who passed away last night at the age of 91.

Carney was affectionately known as 'The Flying Doctor' after he was flown home from New York, where he was studying medicine, for the latter stages of Mayo's successful 1954 National League campaign. He was also part of the Mayo team who won the All Ireland in 1950 and 1951.

Carney, from Swinford, made his senior debut for Mayo in 1946 while he was still a minor and went on to win two All Ireland titles, two National Leagues and four Connacht Championships with the county.

Carney was a qualified gynaecologist and obstetrician and spent the latter part of his life in America.

The Mayo county board paid tribute on Twitter, saying: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Pádraig Carney 'The Flying Doctor'. He gave tremendous service to the Mayo jersey for a number of years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."

