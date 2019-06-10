Tributes paid following the death of Mayo All Ireland winner Padraig Carney
Tributes have been paid to Mayo All Ireland winner Padraig Carney, who passed away last night at the age of 91.
Carney was affectionately known as 'The Flying Doctor' after he was flown home from New York, where he was studying medicine, for the latter stages of Mayo's successful 1954 National League campaign. He was also part of the Mayo team who won the All Ireland in 1950 and 1951.
Sad news of the death of “The Flying Doctor” Padraig Carney. Lovely video of him and @AIDOXI in America from 2016 pic.twitter.com/giwZW88n8D— Nathan Murphy (@nathanmurf) June 9, 2019
Sad to learn of the passing of Dr Padraig Carney this evening. This is a picture of three doctors linked with the great @MayoGAA teams in 2006 - Dr Carney, Dr Mary McAndrew and my Dad, Dr John McAndrew. All sadly not with us. pic.twitter.com/5UjXfpzJ7G— Sean McAndrew (@seanmcandrew) June 9, 2019
The death has occured of Pádraig Carney/ 'Flying Doctor' (1928-2019) a #Mayo #football hero-he played for @MayoGAA from 17, he emigrated in 1954 & was part of the winning 1950 & 1951 Mayo All-Ireland Senior Football Championship teams. May he Rest in Peace https://t.co/o9WULZVP5X pic.twitter.com/BwE3rhlTEr— Bernard O'Hara (@BOHaraMayo) June 9, 2019
RIP Pádraig Carney - a @MayoGAA legend who won two county titles with the Mitchels in ‘51 and ‘52. Condolences to his family and friends for their loss. May the ‘Flying Doctor’ rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/sdKt9paatz— Castlebar Mitchels GAA (@MitchelsGaa) June 9, 2019
Carney, from Swinford, made his senior debut for Mayo in 1946 while he was still a minor and went on to win two All Ireland titles, two National Leagues and four Connacht Championships with the county.
Carney was a qualified gynaecologist and obstetrician and spent the latter part of his life in America.
The Mayo county board paid tribute on Twitter, saying: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Pádraig Carney 'The Flying Doctor'. He gave tremendous service to the Mayo jersey for a number of years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."
